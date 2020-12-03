The West Bengal Congress has filed an FIR in Kolkata against right-leaning social media user Rishi Bagree for his Tweet on the ongoing farmer’s protest, dated November 29.

Congress supporters, carrying placards and posters were seen raising slogans against the social media influencer and demanding his arrest in front of the Shakespeare Sarani PS in Kolkata. The protest was led by Rohan S Mitra, the son of the former president of the state unit of the Indian National Congress, late Somen Mitra. The Congress alleged that Rishi Bagree through his Tweet defamed Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

In the FIR lodged against him, Congress accused Rishi Bagree of trying to incite the public through his ‘provocative’ Tweet and intentionally insult the Congress President Sonia Gandhi, thereby provoking the public at large, with an intention to break public peace and cause riots. It also mentioned that he committed the offence of intimidation through his social media account.

The FIR had been lodged on December 1 under IPC sections 117, 153, 500, 504, 505 and 506. 1860 r/w Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was also invoked.

Bagree’s tweet

Hinting at how the farmers protest at the border areas of the National capital has been orchestrated by the Congress to defame the Central government, Rishi Bagree had on November 29 Tweeted: “Khalistani terrorists Assassinated PM Indira Gandhi Same Khalistani Terrorists now wants to Assassinate PM Modi. In both case the beneficiary was the same – Sonia Gandhi”.

Bagree was indicating that the farmer’s protest is nothing but a well-planned conspiracy and a possible Congress-Khalistan nexus is behind this well-organised ‘organic’ protest, where Congress supporter disguised as protestors have been inciting farmers.

Following the protests and the FIR, Rishi Bagree took to Twitter to reveal how he was being threatened of severe consequences by the Congress goons over phone calls. “West Bengal Congress took out a Morcha against me for some tweets in which I indicated Khalistani-Congress nexus who are inciting farmers. They wanted my arrest & their Goons threatened me of severe consequences over phone calls. Finally they got a issue for upcoming Bengal polls”, Tweeted the social media user.

He shared how slogans were being raised against him as he Tweeted: “This is how they attack an ordinary citizen for airing a view against their party”.

In subsequent Tweets, he wrote how Congress supporters have taken out ‘Morchas’ against him and shared images where protestors led by Congress leader Rohan S Mitra, were seen burning his posters in front of the police station in Kolkata. He said that his life is under threat and if he gets killed, the Congress goons would be directly responsible.

Congress orchestrated ‘farm’ protests sees participation from pro-Khalistani elements

Despite Congress crying foul, the fact is that ever since the Modi government passed the three agriculture bills in the parliament which aimed to remove the middlemen from the sale and purchase of the produce, thereby profoundly benefitting farmers, the Congress party has tried to sow the seeds of doubts and apprehensions among the farmers to rally them against the Centre.

The protests which are fuelled by the Congress party behind the veil of ‘farmer protests’ have seen participation from pro-Khalistan elements. On several instances during the so-called farm protests, banners of Khalistani proponent Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were raised. Khalistani slogans marked the protests, and the alleged demonstrators were seen on camera gloating about the former PM Indira Gandhi’s assassination and menacingly threatening of dishing out a similar fate to PM Modi.