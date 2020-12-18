Friday, December 18, 2020
Home News Reports Bengal elections: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra to campaign for Congress-Left Front alliance from...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bengal elections: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra to campaign for Congress-Left Front alliance from next month

After Congress' miserable performance in Bihar Assembly elections, 23 senior Congress leaders had written a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, pointing out that Rahul and Priyanka were holidaying during the peak of the campaign and even on the result day.

OpIndia Staff
BJP does not have state leaders in Bengal, says Congress
Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi
51

Congress scions Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to lead the Congress campaign in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. As per Jitin Prasada, Congress in-charge in West Bengal, the duo is likely to start the campaign in the TMC ruled state next month. Prasada told that Congress will be fighting the State Assembly elections along with the CPI(M)-led Left front.

Several meetings have been held by Prasada and state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury with the state leadership to take stock of the party organisation in the state. Prasada said that his party is conducting joint programmes with the Left front in the state. “We are conducting joint programmes with the Left Front in the State. We, along with the Left, will put up a strong fight against the TMC and the BJP in the next Assembly polls”, said Prasada.

BJP is sending central leaders because they don’t have strong leaders in the state: Congress

When questioned about why the AICC central leadership did not visit the state unlike the BJP, Jitin Prasada said that there is a difference in the functioning of two parties. He said that unlike the BJP his party had a long association with the state at the grassroots with local leadership. He said that the BJP does not have a face in the State therefore their central leadership has been frequenting the state, Congress’ state leadership was quite strong. “But in Congress, we believe in strong State leaders. In Bengal, we have strong leadership so we never felt to bring in central leaders here”, he said. “But as elections are approaching, from January onwards, senior AICC leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to campaign in the State regularly.”, he added.

It is noteworthy that after Congress’ miserable performance in Bihar Assembly elections, 23 senior Congress leaders had written a letter to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi pointing out that at the peak of the campaign during the Bihar elections and even on the result day, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were holidaying in Shimla instead of being with the party.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda to visit Bengal every month till elections

State BJP President Dilip Ghosh had announced last month that Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda would be visiting the state every month till the Assembly elections. Shah is likely to arrive in the state on December 19. This will be his second visit to the state since November this year. Recently, the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya headed towards Diamond Harbour was attacked in West Bengal. Some protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop their convoy from passing and had also pelted stones at vehicles. BJP had started its Bengal campaign immediately after the Bihar elections.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress Bengal. Adhir Chowdhury Bengal, Congress+Left
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.
Read more
Crime

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The girl, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.
Read more

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
News Reports

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Bengal elections: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra to campaign for Congress-Left Front alliance from next month

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress has formed an alliance with the CPI(M)-led Left Front for the Bengal elections.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: RSS, BJP offices vandalised, party workers assaulted allegedly by CPIM workers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
BJP offices in Kanjangaadu in Kasargod district, RSS office in Karthikapally in Alappuzha in Kerala were attacked by CPIM workers
Read more
News Reports

‘I have been attacked 11 times’: Union Home Ministry provides ‘Z’ category security to rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari

OpIndia Staff -
He will be now given security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal and 'Y+' category CRPF security cover in other states.
Read more
News Reports

‘Tareekh pe Tareekh’ is a fact: Bombay HC refuses to initiate action against Sunaina Holey for criticising frequent adjournments in her case

OpIndia Staff -
Sunaina Holey had posted a tweet stating 'Tareekh pe Tareekh' due to frequent adjournments in her plea to quash FIRs against her
Read more
News Reports

Days after senior leaders complained about Rahul and Priyanka vacationing and not leading party, Sonia Gandhi to meet ‘dissenters’

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi will meet the 23 leaders face-to-face on December 19 and 20, to discuss the letter written to her in August
Read more
World

‘The world depends on such ordinary men’: Russian mechanic convicted of murder, faces 15 years in jail, for killing a pedo while saving a...

OpIndia Staff -
Vladimir Sankin has been convicted of murder after he eliminated a convicted pedophile while rescuing a child from the latter's clutches.
Read more
News Reports

Mangaluru graffiti hailing Lashkar and Taliban: Accused had links with terrorists from Saudi Arabia, part of large nexus

OpIndia Staff -
He added that the investigation so far has found that the mindset of religious bigotry and fanaticism had inspired the accused to indulge in this act.
Read more
News Reports

MHA summons West Bengal DGP, Chief Secretary again after they didn’t attend meeting on Mamata Banerjee’s order

OpIndia Staff -
MHA is mulling legal action against five officials after they defied its summons on Mamata Banerjee-led TMC govt's order
Read more
News Reports

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad receiving death threats, suspects Swad Official’s Gaurav Wasan

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad had earlier filed a complaint against Swad Official's Gaurav Wasan, accusing him of misappropriation of donations sought under his name.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com