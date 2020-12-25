Friday, December 25, 2020
Home News Reports BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has sent a legal notice to leftist troll Rachita...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has sent a legal notice to leftist troll Rachita Taneja: Here is why

Rachita Taneja had reportedly registered the domain name www.pragyasinghthakur.com in June 2019, soon after Pragya Thakur won the elections. The MP's notice states that Taneja had registered the domain name with the purpose of defaming the MP and create a public opinion against her to interfere in her court case.

OpIndia Staff
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has sent legal notice to Rachita Taneja over domain name and defamatory posts
BJP MP Sadvi Pragya Thakur (L) and far-left troll Rachita Taneja (R)
7

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday sent a legal notice to far-left troll Rachita Taneja for registering and blocking domain name for a website on the Bhopal MP’s name after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the reports, the Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, in her notice, has asked Rachita Taneja to immediately restrain, cease and desist from using the website/ domain name ‘www.pragyasinghthakur.com’.

In her legal notice, Sadvi Pragya Singh Thakur alleged that the far-left troll Taneja, who is known for of posting vile, derogatory cartoons on Twitter, has been slandering her by referring to her as a ‘terrorist’ which is a “contumacious and designed with the sole intention to malign the image”. The notice further alleged that Taneja’s intention is to create a narrative against Thakur so as to hamper her pending trial.

Rachita Taneja runs a page – ‘Sanitary Panels’, that is notoriously known for posting abusive and derogatory content on social media platforms.

Thakur, through her lawyer and Advocate on Record Namit Saxena, has mentioned some of Taneja’s posts in the legal notice to allege that the intention behind her vile posts was to “orchestrate a motivated public hearing to obstruct the ongoing bench hearing against the MP and harass her”, as per a report in New Indian Express.

“That the timeline on which these posts have been uploaded by you is extremely crucial as you wanted to create a narrative against my client to malign her reputation and goodwill immediately after my client’s election results. This is in line with concerted efforts made to jeopardize my client’s image amongst the society,” read the legal notice.

In the legal notice, the BJP MP asked the far-left ‘cartoonist’ to respond within seven days as to why and under what circumstances and with what intention did Taneja purchase/create/register/block the said domain name on June 8, 2019. The Bhopal MP asked the ‘cartoonist’ to restrain from using the said website/domain name or any variant thereof in the name of Pragya Thakur.

The notice to Taneja also warned of initiating appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, against her in case she fails to comply with the terms of this notice.

Contempt of court case against Taneja

Sanitary Panels founder Rachita Taneja, who proclaims to be a ‘Webcomic’, is known for her controversial, hateful and often Hinduphobic Tweets. Through her cartoons, Rachita Taneja has regularly indulged in mocking and berating the Indian judiciary, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and people associated with it.

In April, soon after the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, the cartoonist had posted a deplorable Tweet wherein she wished death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise. This animosity against Akshay Kumar was evidently because the superstar has been a vocal supporter of PM Narendra Modi.

Following the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi case where the apex court decided in favour of constructing the Ram Mandir, Taneja had taken to Twitter to abuse the temple and Hindus. Recently, the far-left troll had attacked the Supreme Court for granting bail to Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami, inviting a contempt of court case.

The Attorney General KK Venugopal had granted consent to a law student to initiate contempt proceedings against comic artist Rachita Taneja for Tweets saying they are an “audacious assault and insult to the institution.” While granting the consent, the AG stated that the Tweets by Sanitary Panels has a clear implication that Supreme Court is biased towards the ruling political party BJP, which is somehow interested in protecting Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSadhvi Pragya Thakur, Bhopal MP Sadhvi, domain name register
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany

China’s information warfare: How Beijing uses censorship, disinformation and propaganda to control and influence domestic narrative

Opinions Jinit Jain -
A primer into how the Chinese Communist Party(CCP) has been regulating the flow of information and distorting it with disinformation to maintain its preeminence.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
News Reports

India born Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias accused of sexual misconduct after his death

OpIndia Staff -
The law firm investigating allegations said in its interim report that allegations against Ravi Zacharias appeared to be true.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has sent a legal notice to leftist troll Rachita Taneja: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhopal MP has asked the 'cartoonist' to refrain from using the said website/domain name or any variant thereof in the name of Pragya Thakur.
Read more
News Reports

‘People from Muslim community are threatening to kill me: Qasim receives death threats after voluntarily converting to Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
28-year-old Muslim man by the name of Qasim Khan has been receiving death threats after he decided to convert to Hinduism
Read more
OpIndia Explains

On his 96th birth anniversary: A look at 5 key steps undertaken by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that radically transformed India

Jinit Jain -
25 December 2020 marks 96th birth anniversary of one of the most admired politicians in history of independent India — Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
News Reports

Indian crew on two ships stuck for months at Chinese ports as China does not allow them to unload cargo

OpIndia Staff -
China has allowed the ships of other countries to unload at its port but has kept the Indian vessels waiting.
Read more
News Reports

After getting banned for two years for failing dope test, Basketball Player Satnam Singh joins farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, Singh was given provisional suspension after he failed an out-of-competition test conducted in Bangalore by NADA.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Man gives Triple Talaq to his wife for refusing to dance and wear jeans, later sets himself on fire

OpIndia Staff -
The woman alleged that her husband often used to force her to wear jeans and dance which would lead to fight between them.
Read more
News Reports

Begusarai: Mohammad Chotu enters house of a Hindu woman by jumping over a Mosque wall, attacks her with knife for resisting molestation

OpIndia Staff -
This is the second time when a youth has jumped over the wall of the mosque to break into the house of victim in Begusarai
Read more
News Reports

Police arrests Haroon who fooled people by pretending to be a Hindu priest named Pandit Rahul Shastri

OpIndia Staff -
Haroon induced a woman to deposit an amount of Rs 85,000 to his account in exchange of performing a Shanti Yajna for her.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com