BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday sent a legal notice to far-left troll Rachita Taneja for registering and blocking domain name for a website on the Bhopal MP’s name after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the reports, the Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, in her notice, has asked Rachita Taneja to immediately restrain, cease and desist from using the website/ domain name ‘www.pragyasinghthakur.com’.

In her legal notice, Sadvi Pragya Singh Thakur alleged that the far-left troll Taneja, who is known for of posting vile, derogatory cartoons on Twitter, has been slandering her by referring to her as a ‘terrorist’ which is a “contumacious and designed with the sole intention to malign the image”. The notice further alleged that Taneja’s intention is to create a narrative against Thakur so as to hamper her pending trial.

Rachita Taneja runs a page – ‘Sanitary Panels’, that is notoriously known for posting abusive and derogatory content on social media platforms.

Thakur, through her lawyer and Advocate on Record Namit Saxena, has mentioned some of Taneja’s posts in the legal notice to allege that the intention behind her vile posts was to “orchestrate a motivated public hearing to obstruct the ongoing bench hearing against the MP and harass her”, as per a report in New Indian Express.

“That the timeline on which these posts have been uploaded by you is extremely crucial as you wanted to create a narrative against my client to malign her reputation and goodwill immediately after my client’s election results. This is in line with concerted efforts made to jeopardize my client’s image amongst the society,” read the legal notice.

In the legal notice, the BJP MP asked the far-left ‘cartoonist’ to respond within seven days as to why and under what circumstances and with what intention did Taneja purchase/create/register/block the said domain name on June 8, 2019. The Bhopal MP asked the ‘cartoonist’ to restrain from using the said website/domain name or any variant thereof in the name of Pragya Thakur.

The notice to Taneja also warned of initiating appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, against her in case she fails to comply with the terms of this notice.

Contempt of court case against Taneja

Sanitary Panels founder Rachita Taneja, who proclaims to be a ‘Webcomic’, is known for her controversial, hateful and often Hinduphobic Tweets. Through her cartoons, Rachita Taneja has regularly indulged in mocking and berating the Indian judiciary, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and people associated with it.

In April, soon after the demise of actor Irrfan Khan, the cartoonist had posted a deplorable Tweet wherein she wished death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise. This animosity against Akshay Kumar was evidently because the superstar has been a vocal supporter of PM Narendra Modi.

Following the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi case where the apex court decided in favour of constructing the Ram Mandir, Taneja had taken to Twitter to abuse the temple and Hindus. Recently, the far-left troll had attacked the Supreme Court for granting bail to Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami, inviting a contempt of court case.

The Attorney General KK Venugopal had granted consent to a law student to initiate contempt proceedings against comic artist Rachita Taneja for Tweets saying they are an “audacious assault and insult to the institution.” While granting the consent, the AG stated that the Tweets by Sanitary Panels has a clear implication that Supreme Court is biased towards the ruling political party BJP, which is somehow interested in protecting Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.