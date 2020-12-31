Thursday, December 31, 2020
Home News Reports Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the...
Fact-CheckFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

The Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express had left the station at 05:22, while the two passengers were still running on the foot-overbridge in the station at 05:23

OpIndia Staff
6

After several media reports claimed that two labourers were deboarded from the Rajdhani Express in Jharkhand despite having confirmed tickets, the Railways have strongly denied the claims. The Railway officials have also released CCTV footage from the railway platform to prove that the passengers arrived at the station after the train had left the station, and they had lodged a false complaint.

Today several Hindi media houses had reported that on Wednesday, two labourers Ramchandra Yadav and Ajay Yadav was deboarded from the New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express at the Koderma Junction in Jharkhand by the TTE. The reports claimed that the TTE had deboarded them from the train, saying that the train is for VIPs and they are not privileged enough to board the train.

After the incident, Ramchandra and Ajay had lodged a complaint with the station master against the TTE, which was later forwarded to higher Railway authorities. The reports quoted DRM of the Dhanbad Railway division Ashish Bansal saying that if the incident is true, it is wrong, and action will be taken after the matter is probed.

The Official Twitter handle of the All India Mahila Congress tweeted the a report on the alleged incident by Jansatta, and claimed that the Rail Minister is responsible for the incident.

However, now Ashish Bansal has clarified that no such incident had happened, and the two persons had actually missed the train. Responding to a tweet by Amar Ujala posting the report, the Dhanbad DRM said that the report is not based on facts. He informed that the Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express had left the station at 05:22, while the two passengers were still running on the foot-overbridge in the station at 05:23. The DRM posted CCTV footage which showed the two persons on the overbridge at 5:23, after the train had already left.

After Bansal posted the tweet with the video, Amar Ujala deleted the tweet. Their report is still present on their website, which they have updated with the clarification from the DRM. They have also changed the headline to reflect the Railway version.

The Railways have issued a statement denying the allegations. The statement says that news reported in the newspaper is factually incorrect, as the passengers had missed the train as they arrived late on the platform. The Railways asserts that there was no altercation between the passengers and any Railway Staff on duty at Koderma.

Read- Fact Check: Has the government sold the Indian Railways to Adani Group as alleged in a viral video? Read the truth here

It further says that passengers work in a private company in Odisha, and they recorded an incorrect statement in the complaint register kept with the station master, and sent a copy of it to his employer. Later, this incorrect complaint reached to some press reporter who published it.

As soon as the reports of the complaint came to the knowledge of the Dhanbad railway officials, the CCTV footage was examined, and the truth was revealed. Dhanbad Railway Division is issuing a rejoinder on the matter in newspapers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

OpIndia Staff -
The CCTV footage showed that the two passengers had reached the station after the train had left, and they were not deboarded
Read more
News Reports

From the Dara Hua Hindus of Maujpur to Manav’s tragic death and Shaheen Bagh ground report: Top 10 exclusive OpIndia news breaks of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From stories on Grooming Jihad to unmasking 'civil society organizations', OpIndia published a lot of exclusive news stories in 2020.
Read more

From Grooming Jihad, Hathras case to exposing ‘drone boy’: Here are the top 10 articles of 2020 by OpIndia

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
These are the top 10 articles on OpIndia that you helped go viral and made them the most read this year.

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Did railway officials deboard two passengers because they were ‘low class’? Here is the CCTV footage that exposes the lie

OpIndia Staff -
The CCTV footage showed that the two passengers had reached the station after the train had left, and they were not deboarded
Read more
Crime

Meerut: Javed slit his married girlfriend’s throat while her five children watched

OpIndia Staff -
The accused alleged that the victim who was already married wanted to marry another man named Sonu.
Read more
News Reports

From the Dara Hua Hindus of Maujpur to Manav’s tragic death and Shaheen Bagh ground report: Top 10 exclusive OpIndia news breaks of 2020

OpIndia Staff -
From stories on Grooming Jihad to unmasking 'civil society organizations', OpIndia published a lot of exclusive news stories in 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
News Reports

From Grooming Jihad, Hathras case to exposing ‘drone boy’: Here are the top 10 articles of 2020 by OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -
These are the top 10 articles on OpIndia that you helped go viral and made them the most read this year.
Read more
News Reports

COVID: Healthcare workers to get vaccinated first, followed by frontline workers, India orders 83 crore syringes

OpIndia Staff -
The government of India has clarified that before mass vaccination for the general public, healthcare workers will be vaccinated first, followed by frontline workers.
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

OpIndia Staff -
The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com