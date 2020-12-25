Saturday, December 26, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi High Court rebukes police for not filing FIR even after a man alleged...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi High Court rebukes police for not filing FIR even after a man alleged that his daughter was taken away by Muslim man in ‘organised manner’

The court said that at this stage, the court refuses to believe that the statements attributed to the girl were made voluntarily by her, and hence asked the police to produce the girl.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi High Court order filing of FIR
Delhi High Court (via dnaindia)
42

In an order dated December 18, 2020, the Delhi High court slammed the Delhi Police for failing to register an FIR in a matter where the father of a Hindu girl had alleged that she was taken away by a Muslim man in an ‘organised manner’. The High Court ordered the State to trace the girl and produce her before the court.

A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar also ordered the investigation of the case to be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Crime Branch, Delhi immediately after the registration of the FIR.

According to Live Law, the father of the girl had filed a Habeas Corpus petition before the court for production of her daughter who had gone missing on November 7, 2020. Allegedly a person named Syed Mustafa took her away from her residence. The girl’s father has alleged that she was taken to Kolkata by train the same day she was taken away.

The girl was B.Tech. and the Muslim man was a labourer

In his petition, the father said that his daughter is B.Tech by education while Mustafa is a labourer. He said that the father of Mustafa also went missing since the girl disappeared. The State, on the other hand, has stated before the court in its report that the girl has married Mustafa and that she has informed her family that she was happy and safe and did not want to be disturbed.

Court rebuked the SHO for not registering FIR

SHO Naraina submitted before the court that the FIR was not registered because a Nikahnama was produced showing that the Girl had married with Syed Mustafa. However when the court asked the authenticity of the Nikahnama, police said that it could not be verified despite efforts.

Expressing shock over the SHO’s inaction the Court rebuked him and said, “We are shocked that even in this background, he (SHO) did not think it proper to register an FIR and proceeded on the bald statement produced before him, wherein it is claimed that the girl has married Syed Mustafa. This is complete dereliction of duty on the part of the SHO concerned”.

The court said that at this stage, the court refuses to believe that the statements attributed to the girl were made voluntarily by her, and hence asked the police to produce the girl.

Ordering the girl to be produced before it the court said, “In case the Girl is traced, she shall be brought to Delhi and kept at Nari Niketan at least for four days before the next date so that she is not under influence of either the petitioner, or the persons with whom she is stated to have eloped and gone”. The court directed the SHO concerned to look into the aspect of threat assessment to the petitioner and family members and provide adequate security to them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

In September 2020, a Punjab Govt report had suggested opening up farm markets beyond APMCs, inviting companies for contract farming

OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt's new farm laws offers the exact same reform Congress led Punjab Govt batted for in September 2020
Read more
News Reports

From MSP to APMCs, here are 5 lies about farm laws by opposition busted by PM Modi in his speech today

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi today clarified rumours and misinformation surrounding the new Farm Bills while interacting with farmers in a virtual event after releasing the instalment of PM-KISAN to nine crore farmers via DBT.
Read more

Mumbai Police now accuses Republic TV of colluding with BARC to bring down Times Now ratings, the channel responds

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Mumbai Police is in the middle of a mindless farce of an investigation that has only one purpose: to try and target Republic TV', the channel said denying the charges

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab

The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending ‘idiot’ Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan were misled into believing that Pritish Nandy would uphold the party's beliefs.

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi High Court rebukes police for not filing FIR even after a man alleged that his daughter was taken away by Muslim man in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the SHO terming his inaction in the case as "complete dereliction of duty".
Read more
News Reports

Even as NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar continues to rant against new Farm Laws, he had argued for similar reforms in 2015: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, Ravish Kumar had passionately made a case for reforms needed in the agriculture sector in an article on NDTV
Read more
News Reports

In September 2020, a Punjab Govt report had suggested opening up farm markets beyond APMCs, inviting companies for contract farming

OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt's new farm laws offers the exact same reform Congress led Punjab Govt batted for in September 2020
Read more
News Reports

Here is why Captain Amarinder Singh is suddenly appealing to farmers to not axe Jio towers

OpIndia Staff -
If the attack on telecom infrastructure of Jio continues in Punjab, the centre may be forced to send central forces to protect them
Read more
Entertainment

Producer Manish Mundra promises to donate Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -
Manish Mundra has earlier made huge monetary donations to help people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer protestors in Uttarakhand run tractor over police barricades almost crushing police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
The person driving the tractor crushed the police barricading despite seeing police personnel standing next to it.
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
News Reports

Congress celebrates no new COVID patients in Dharavi, consider it Maharashtra govt’s achievement that 70% already got infected

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Milind Deora celebrates that 70% of residents of Dharavi are estimated to have already had COVID
Read more
News Reports

Faizal Khan who had offered namaz inside Nand Baba temple granted bail, says the temple priest had given him permission

OpIndia Staff -
Faizal Khan claimed that he was allowed to offer namaz in the temple by the priest as the mosque was away.
Read more
Law

Karnataka High Court orders SHO to clean road for failing to register FIR, cops to file appeal: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
The court observed that the problem, primarily, is one of the police officers not complying with the procedure prescribed under the Code of Criminal Procedure, which places a high premium on the guarantee of liberty of the individuals.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com