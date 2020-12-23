The state of Kerala, that does not have any legal framework APMC act, has now decided to jump in support of the protests carried out by a few alleged farmers along the Haryana-Delhi border against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proclaimed that the state government stood in solidarity with agitating ‘farmers’ against the farm laws. The Kerala Chief Minister said that centre should listen to ‘reasonable demands’ of the farmers as the protest is gaining public support day by day.

Kerala stands in solidarity with agitating farmers. The protest is gaining public support day by day. The Centre should listen to reasonable demands of the farmers and scrap the fam laws: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pic.twitter.com/9GTM5UBbZL — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2020

The Kerala government’s enthusiasm to support the alleged ‘farmers’ protests against the Modi government comes after the Communists in the state had decided to convene a special Assembly session on December 23 to discuss and reject the three newly introduced Farm Bills that were passed by the Centre in September 2020.

The decision was taken by the Kerala government after a cabinet meeting in which it was decided that the state government will approach the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to call a special assembly session. However, in a setback to Kerala government, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan refused to grant approval for a special session of the Kerala Assembly.

Ironically, the so-called solidarity by the Kerala government to the farmers who are protesting against APMC reforms does not hold any value as the state of Kerala has no APMC structure, the main a bone of contention for the protesting farmers.

Reacting to these allegations, Kerala Chief Minister said that even though they do not have APMC structure, they will support the demands of the protesting farmers as Kerala is a consumer state and it will have maximum impact if food scarcity hits the country.

No APMC act in Kerala

A few disgruntled farmers from Punjab have camped along the NCR region to protest against the Modi government causing massive inconvenience to the citizens of the national capital. These protests have turned political with opposition parties, far-left protestors, Khalistanis are trying to hijack these protests to further their own political agenda.

Similarly, Kerala too has now joined these protests in demand to repeal laws that reforms the farm sectors, especially the APMCs. However, the catch is Kerala does not have any APMC system as it has not implemented the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee(APMC) Act of 2003.