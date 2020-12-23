Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala, which does not have APMC, now extends support to Punjab farmers who want...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala, which does not have APMC, now extends support to Punjab farmers who want to sale through APMC only

Ironically, the so-called solidarity by the Kerala government to the farmers who are protesting against APMC reforms does not hold any value as the state of Kerala has no APMC structure, the main a bone of contention for the protesting farmers.

OpIndia Staff
Kerala CM extends his support to the alleged farmers protests/ Image Source: Zee News
4

The state of Kerala, that does not have any legal framework APMC act, has now decided to jump in support of the protests carried out by a few alleged farmers along the Haryana-Delhi border against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government.

On Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proclaimed that the state government stood in solidarity with agitating ‘farmers’ against the farm laws. The Kerala Chief Minister said that centre should listen to ‘reasonable demands’ of the farmers as the protest is gaining public support day by day.

The Kerala government’s enthusiasm to support the alleged ‘farmers’ protests against the Modi government comes after the Communists in the state had decided to convene a special Assembly session on December 23 to discuss and reject the three newly introduced Farm Bills that were passed by the Centre in September 2020.

The decision was taken by the Kerala government after a cabinet meeting in which it was decided that the state government will approach the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to call a special assembly session. However, in a setback to Kerala government, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan refused to grant approval for a special session of the Kerala Assembly.

Ironically, the so-called solidarity by the Kerala government to the farmers who are protesting against APMC reforms does not hold any value as the state of Kerala has no APMC structure, the main a bone of contention for the protesting farmers.

Reacting to these allegations, Kerala Chief Minister said that even though they do not have APMC structure, they will support the demands of the protesting farmers as Kerala is a consumer state and it will have maximum impact if food scarcity hits the country.

No APMC act in Kerala

A few disgruntled farmers from Punjab have camped along the NCR region to protest against the Modi government causing massive inconvenience to the citizens of the national capital. These protests have turned political with opposition parties, far-left protestors, Khalistanis are trying to hijack these protests to further their own political agenda.

Similarly, Kerala too has now joined these protests in demand to repeal laws that reforms the farm sectors, especially the APMCs. However, the catch is Kerala does not have any APMC system as it has not implemented the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee(APMC) Act of 2003.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

J-K DDC elections: BJP wins big in Jammu region, emerges as single largest party while Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats

OpIndia Staff -
While the BJP has dominated the Jammu regions, Gupkar alliance has won big in Kashmir region.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: 22 idols worth crores stolen from 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple

OpIndia Staff -
Two instances of theft of idols from the same 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple in Odisha reported twice in the past
Read more

Netizens accuse former Shiv Sena MP Pritish Nandy of endorsing and giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Twitterati on Wednesday accused former Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Pritish Nandy of endorsing as well as giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal.

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police restored a mild lathi-charge after Congress and SDPI party workers clashed in front of the polling station at Harekala on Tuesday, December 22.

Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple reopens after nine months. Read when you can do the darshan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha has been closed for devotees since the month of March due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic

Naga insurgent group detains and brutally beats up one of its own cadre for carrying tricolour and initiating peace march in Kohima

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
YS Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur and also a cadre of NSCN-IM, was allegedly detained and tortured by the Naga insurgents after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8.

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Kerala, which does not have APMC, now extends support to Punjab farmers who want to sale through APMC only

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala Chief Minister said that even though they do not have APMC structure, they will support the demands of the protesting farmers
Read more
News Reports

J-K DDC elections: BJP wins big in Jammu region, emerges as single largest party while Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats

OpIndia Staff -
While the BJP has dominated the Jammu regions, Gupkar alliance has won big in Kashmir region.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: 22 idols worth crores stolen from 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple

OpIndia Staff -
Two instances of theft of idols from the same 800-year-old Daksha Prajapati temple in Odisha reported twice in the past
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra government knew Kanjurmarg land was under litigation, yet it shifted the Metro car depot there: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A committee headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik had informed MVA government that the Kanjurmarg land was sub judice
Read more
News Reports

CBI arrests one Niyaz Ahmed Mir from Srinagar for running a child sex abuse racket in the US

OpIndia Staff -
Mir and his US-based wife Tamara targeted minors in the US to run a child sex abuse racket and produce pornographic material
Read more
Editor's picks

Netizens accuse former Shiv Sena MP Pritish Nandy of endorsing and giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Twitterati on Wednesday accused former Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Pritish Nandy of endorsing as well as giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Two minor girls go missing from Yamunanagar, families allege Talib and Akram abducted them on the pretext of marriage

OpIndia Staff -
Yamunanagar Police have filed cases against Talib and Akram for allegedly abducting two minor girls in Rajasthan
Read more
News Reports

Congress-SDPI workers clash with each other in Dakshina Kannada during local body polls

OpIndia Staff -
The police restored a mild lathi-charge after Congress and SDPI party workers clashed in front of the polling station at Harekala on Tuesday, December 22.
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Puri Jagannath temple reopens after nine months. Read when you can do the darshan

OpIndia Staff -
Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha has been closed for devotees since the month of March due to Chinese coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Naga insurgent group detains and brutally beats up one of its own cadre for carrying tricolour and initiating peace march in Kohima

OpIndia Staff -
YS Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur and also a cadre of NSCN-IM, was allegedly detained and tortured by the Naga insurgents after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com