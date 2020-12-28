Monday, December 28, 2020
Home World US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to Pakistan and other countries

His decision to sign the bill averts a government shutdown since the funding was set to expire on Monday night.

OpIndia Staff
Trump signs COVID relief bill (Image credit ABC News)
15

US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the 2.3 trillion USD COVID relief bill, days after calling it a disgrace. His decision to sign the bill averts a government shutdown since the funding was set to expire on Monday night.

Prior to this, he had released a statement that he would send a redlined version of the bill accompanied by a formal request insisting that the Congress removes certain funding from the bill. However, Presidents do not have such veto power. He could either accept the bill in full or reject it.

Trump had recommended the payments be increased to USD 2,000 per person from current USD 600. The House will vote on the proposal on Monday.

In his statement on Sunday, Trump said, “I am signing this bill to restore unemployment benefits, stop evictions, provide rental assistance, add money for PPP, return our airline workers back to work, add substantially more money for vaccine distribution, and much more.”

Criticising the bill last week, President Trump had said, “It is called the Covid relief bill but has almost nothing to do with Covid. This Bill contains 85.5 million dollars for assistance to Cambodia, 134 million dollars to Burma, 1.3 billion dollars for Egypt and the Egyptian military which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment.”

“25 million dollars for democracy and gender programmes in Pakistan,” Trump said and listed out other relief packages for other countries. He had also pointed out how the relief packages contain money allocated to various facilities like the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and others which are currently not operational. He questioned why the Kennedy Center in Washington DC was set to receive 40 million USD when it is not open, and over 1 billion USD has been allocated to museums and galleries in the capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstrump signs covid relief bill, donald trump, covid relief bill
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the 2.3 trillion USD COVID relief bill, days after calling it a disgrace.
Read more
Politics

Wife of Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in connection with PMC Bank Scam worth over Rs. 4000 crores : Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of motormouth Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut, has been summoned by ED in the PMC Bank Scam case.
Read more

How did Rahul Gandhi manage to bypass COVID regulations for his Milan vacation? Netizens raise suspicions

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan on a Qatar Airlines Flight.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale gives new slogan for new coronavirus strain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'No corona, corona no', is the new slogan for the mutated coronavirus.

Despite Capt Amarinder’s appeal, ‘protesting farmers’ destroy 150 telecom towers overnight

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In spite of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's appeal, the 'protesting farmers' have destroyed 150 more telecom towers overnight. This takes the total number of telecom towers damaged to 1,388.

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi takes off to Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress' foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: What it tells us about the nature of public movements and why some succeed and most fail

K Bhattacharjee -
The Sushant Singh Rajput saga has invaluable lessons for everyone and especially, for those in public life.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
News Reports

New Zealand: Indian origin Radio host stabbed by assailants after he supported the new farm laws in India, in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand based Indian origin Radio host Harnek Singh stabbed by unknown assailants after he was accused of being anti-Sikh
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

US Pres Donald Trump signs COVID relief bill which promises millions of relief to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed the 2.3 trillion USD COVID relief bill, days after calling it a disgrace.
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhisek Banerjee calls Suvendu Adhikari an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient for joining BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The Trinamool Congress leader also mocked Suvendu Adhikari for failing to shift his father and two brothers from TMC to BJP
Read more
Politics

Wife of Sanjay Raut summoned by ED in connection with PMC Bank Scam worth over Rs. 4000 crores : Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of motormouth Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut, has been summoned by ED in the PMC Bank Scam case.
Read more
Politics

How did Rahul Gandhi manage to bypass COVID regulations for his Milan vacation? Netizens raise suspicions

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi has left for Milan on a Qatar Airlines Flight.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale gives new slogan for new coronavirus strain

OpIndia Staff -
'No corona, corona no', is the new slogan for the mutated coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Despite Capt Amarinder’s appeal, ‘protesting farmers’ destroy 150 telecom towers overnight

OpIndia Staff -
In spite of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's appeal, the 'protesting farmers' have destroyed 150 more telecom towers overnight. This takes the total number of telecom towers damaged to 1,388.
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of New Years eve, Rahul Gandhi takes off to Milan: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's vacation to Milan comes a day before Congress' foundation day where there were the party had decided to take up the nationalism pitch.
Read more
Editor's picks

2000 years old Roman-era food stall buried in volcanic ash unearthed in Pompeii in Italy

OpIndia Staff -
Italian archaeologists carrying out excavations in lost city Pompeii discovered a 'thermopolium' or Roman era fast-food counter
Read more
Politics

Andhra Pradesh: BJP’s Raja Singh accuses YSRCP MLA of aiding one Razaq in controlling Srisailam Temple, says cows from goshala slaughtered

OpIndia Staff -
Raja Singh said that there are several cases pending against Razaq, including one related to the transporting mutton in flower baskets.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com