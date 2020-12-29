Elon Musk confirms Tesla is coming to India in 2021

Tesla Inc. co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the company’s entry in India in 2021. The confirmation came after a Twitter user inquired about Tesla’s possible entry in India in January 2021. Musk responded in affirmative that Tesla would start its operations in India in 2021, however, he added that January 2021 timelines were not possible.

No, but definitely this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2020

Earlier in October 2020, too, Musk had confirmed that his company’s plan to launch operations in India from the next year. While responding to a tweet about when Tesla plans to enter the Indian market, Elon responded, “Next year for sure.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reaffirms Tesla’s entry in India in 2021

In addition to Elon Musk, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has also confirmed that the American electric vehicle company would be entering the Indian market in 2021 in a conversation during Indian Express Idea Exchange programme. Gadkari said that Tesla is set to start its operations in India next year, adding that the company would also look at setting up a manufacturing unit based on demand.

“American auto major Tesla will have its distribution facility (sale centres) for its cars in India from next year and considering the demand it would look into setting up of manufacturing here. India has the potential to become the largest EV (electric vehicle) producer in the world in the next five years,” Gadkari said while speaking to media.

Highlighting India’s power surplus and the push by the Indian government for e-mobility solutions, Gadkari said, “The Centre intends to have an electric vehicle sales penetration of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial cars, 40 per cent for buses, and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030 by providing various incentives, which are likely to drive the growth of EV market in India.”

According to the reports quoted by the Indian Express, the first Tesla model to hit the Indian roads would be the more affordable Tesla Model 3, booking for which could be started in the next few weeks. However, a report published in the Economic Times said that the sales of the company will start only in the second half of the year. The completely built units will be imported initially and priced Rs 55 lakhs onwards. It is also expected that Tesla will handle the sales directly just like it does in other countries.