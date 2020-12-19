Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tried to mislead the public by making claims stating the Delhi government is carrying out highest number of coronavirus tests, higher than any other state in the country.

Addressing the media, Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has now overcome the third wave of coronavirus infections and is doing 90,000 coronavirus tests every day, which according to him was not only highest in the country but also more than the United States.

The Delhi Chief Minister added, “With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona. It appears that the third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country,” Kejriwal said.

It appears that the third wave of COVID19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/SeaDhZYQYb — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

However, the claim made by Arvind Kejriwal saying that the Delhi government has been carrying out the highest number of tests in the country, with 90,000 everyday is not true.

Fact-check:

According to official data released by various states, it is not Delhi which is conducting the highest number of tests in the country. The highest number of tests to detect fresh coronavirus cases is being carried out by Uttar Pradesh in the country and not Delhi.

On December 18, Uttar Pradesh has carried out 1,50,036 COVID-19 tests as compared to just 88,400 tests.

Image Source: COVID19india

Delhi is not even in the second place in terms of the number of COVID testing that is being carried out in the country on each day. Bihar and Karnataka conducted more tests than Delhi. Bihar, on Friday, conducted 1.22 lakh testing while Karnataka did as many as 1.04 lakh COVID tests.

Image Source: COVID19india

From the above, it is obvious that Arvind Kejriwal was clearly lying when it comes to number of COVID tests in the country.