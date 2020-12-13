Sunday, December 13, 2020
Protesting ‘farmers’ have ties to Maoists, sympathise with ‘Urban Naxals’ and some have ties with Kejriwal too: Reports

Ekta Ugrahan of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Ugrahan) is the largest represented group at Delhi's borders. Almost two-thirds of those gathered there are reported to be their members.

Political observers have noticed that there has been an attempt from the very beginning to hijack the ‘farmer protests’ to achieve political objectives. Khalistani elements have been extremely vocal during these protests and elements abroad have been trying to ride piggy back on the protests against the farm laws.

As it turns out, the protesters do have links to opposition political parties. All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee chief Sardar VM Singh turned out to be a Congress leader accused in 8 different cases. He also has assets worth crores. Now, IANS has published a series of reports where they have the exposed the political links of the leaders of the ‘farmer protests’.

IANS reported that the Ekta Ugrahan of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Ekta Ugrahan) is the largest represented group at Delhi’s borders. Almost two-thirds of those gathered there are reported to be their members. It is the same group calling for the release of ‘Urban Naxals’ involved in the Elgar Parishad case and Islamists arrested in the Delhi Riots case.

Lawyer and coordinator of BKU, N.K. Jeet is reported to have said on December 10, “It is our conscious decision to support these accused. The Naxal movement was always a farmers’ movement all over India. Releasing these accused is a demand of the BKU. We made it part of the memorandum to the government related to the farm laws.” He had also reportedly said, “Naxalism has helped the tribal people claim their rights.”

Other such elements include Surjit Singh Phool, Darshal Pal, Ajmer Singh Lakhowal and others. Pal is the 70-year old Punjab president of Krantikari Kisan Union who is alleged to have connection to pro-Maoist groups. The IANS report says, “He also has close association with various pro-LWE activists in the state, including Joginder Singh Ugraha, Jhandha Singh Jethuke, Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan (state general secretary, BKU-Ekta Ugrahan), Satwant Singh Wazidpur (Inqlabi Lok Morcha which is pro-CPI/Maoist), Surjit Singh Phool, Buta Singh Burjgill (state presidnet, BKU-Dakaunda which is also pro-CPI/Maoist).”

Pal is also reportedly a founding member of People’s Democratic Front of India (PDFI). Other members include Varavara Rao, Kalyan Rao, Medha Patkar, Nandita Haksar, S.A.R. Geelani and B.D. Sarma. As we had reported earlier, according to a study prepared by Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute in Hyderabad, PDFI was a part of Tactical United Front (TUF) formed by the Maoists, to consolidate and expand its position.

Phool is 75 years old and is the president of BKU-Krantikari. He was reportedly booked under UAPA during the UPA regime in 2009. He was accused of having ties with Maoists and placed under “intensive interrogation” in an Amritsar jail.

According to intel reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has close ties with Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmer leader from Haryana and founder of BKU/Gurnam. Nirbhay Singh Dhudike (State President), Kirti Kisan Union, had his house raided by Jalandhar Police in 2009 to determine his ties with arrested CPI-Maoist Cadre Jai Prakash Dubey.

Thus, as it appears evident, the protests are witnessing heavy involvement from anti-social elements. Massage parlours and a gym has propped up at these protest sites. Public roads have been turned into a picnic spot by baking and distributing Pizzas to the so-called protestors.

