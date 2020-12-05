Former Suar MLA Abdullah Azam Khan who is currently lodged in jail along with his father Azam Khan has been served a notice to reimburse the amount of money that he received in salary and allowances during his tenure as the Samajwadi Party MLA from Suar Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Account Officer Anuj Kumar Pandey has issued a notice to Abdullah directing him to reimburse the amount of Rs 65 lakh.

Khan was elected as MLA from Suar in 2017. He had submitted a forged birth certificate during the election to show his eligibility. A case was filed against him after which Allahabad High Court declared his election invalid in December 2019. Following the High Court’s decision, Legislative Assembly Secretariat declared the Suar Assembly seat as vacant.

BJP leader Akash Saxena had requested the Principal Secretary of the Assembly to order Khan to reimburse the money that he had received as salary and allowances during his tenure as the MLA. After Saxena’s complaint, Chief Account Officer Anuj Kumar Pandey sent Abdullah Azam Khan a notice requiring him to deposit the amount he received between March 14, 2017, and December 16, 2019, in the government fund.

Azam Khan misused power to forge documents for his son: Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah in the case relating to forging of documents saying that the accused enjoyed ‘deep-rooted and pervasive influence’ and therefore if he was granted bail it was possible that he would attempt to influence witnesses.

The court said that Khan misused his position to forge the birth certificate of his son. Azam Khan is lodged in Sitapur jail along with his wife Tanzeen Fatima and his son. A week ago, the court had denied the bail request of Azam Khan and his son saying that granting bail at this juncture would not be appropriate.