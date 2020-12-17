French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. He took a test after getting mild symptoms. As per his office, he is still in charge and working remotely.

France has seen a huge rise in coronavirus cases in past few weeks. The country has currently imposed overnight curfew to curb the growth of cases. As of now, France has over 25 lakh cases of which over 21.5 lakh are active cases. It is the second worst affected country in terms of active cases after United State of America.