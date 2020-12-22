Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Home News Reports Ghaziabad: Thousands of farmers arrive in hundreds of tractors to show support to new...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Ghaziabad: Thousands of farmers arrive in hundreds of tractors to show support to new farm laws

"When the Prime Minister has several times said that the new laws will not harm the interests of farmers, other groups are continuing to oppose the laws," the farmer leaders from the Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti’ (HMKS) emphasised that they must be included in government-level talks with anti-farm law protestors.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Farmers delegation supports farm laws, march to Delhi with hundreds of tractors
Farmers support farm laws in Ghaziabad (Credits: Twitter/ Swatantra Dev Singh)
91

Amidst the ongoing agitation against the historic farm laws, over 2000 farmers have come out in of support the government in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Equipped with over 300 tractors, the farmers took out a rally and tried to reach the National Capital via the UP gate on Monday. However, they were stopped at the border and only a 5-member delegation from Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti (HMKS) was allowed to go. The delegation met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday and handed him a memorandum of demands.

While speaking on the development, HMKS Secretary Satish Kumar said, “We met the Union minister and extended our support to the government. We also handed over a memorandum of our demands in which we said that the new laws would end the exploitation by middlemen. We supported the continuation of the minimum support price (MSP), demanded that it be hiked and that the farmer should have the right to sell their produce anywhere.”

Farmers extend their support to farm laws

Reportedly, the delegation of Hind Mazdoor Kisan Samiti’ (HMKS) emphasised that they must be included in government-level talks with anti-farm law protestors. Kumar added, “It seems that opposition to the three laws has some political motive behind it. When the Prime Minister has several times said that the new laws will not harm the interests of farmers, other groups are continuing to oppose the laws. However, we have no personal differences with them as they are also farmers like us.”

He added that HMKS had demanded the withdrawal of cases against farmers for stubble burning. The delegation highlighted that a buyer’s right is restricted to the produce and not the field. “We also submitted some of our issues pertaining to waiver of electricity bill, timely purchase of crop so that we can prepare for the next crop in time and also get our payments in time,” Satish Kumar emphasised.

We will sit for five years if needed, say farmers

In a video of a TV channel talking to farmers in Noida in UP, a farmer stated, “The three bills passed by PM Modi are beneficial to farmers. We have got out tractors and trolleys.” On being informed that the anti-farm law protestors have been refusing to vacate the protest site for 2 years, he replied, “If necessary, then, we will sit for 5 years in support of PM Modi.” Another farmer said, “We are all in support (of farm laws). If Anti-CAA protestors are sitting on protest for 2 years, then, we are ready to sit for 5 years.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfarmer laws protests, farmer support india, MSP agri laws
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media
Read more
Culture and History

Conversions, land grabbing, abuse and brainwashing of the next generation: Why India needs to counter ‘The Church’

Priyank P -
Anti-conversion laws and rules for NGOs are not enough, the Indian government needs to employ stricter methods to counter The Church.
Read more

Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who raised concern about Canadian govt giving refuge to Pak army men, found dead under mysterious circumstances

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Karima Baloch has been very vocal about calling out the atrocities carried out by Pakistan army as well as government on the Balochistan citizens.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee misleads people by claiming there is no ‘national holiday’ for Christmas. Here are the facts

Political Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no 'national' holiday for Christmas.

Mahagathbandhan back again? Mamata Banerjee to invite Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar to join her rally in Kolkata

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Like 2019, this time too, Mamata Banerjee in her last ditched effort to keep BJP at bay, invites anti-BJP forces to join her in Kolkata in January

‘Farmer’ protests: Arhtiyas in Punjab to shut down all mandis in state in protest after IT Dept conducts searches, claim persecution

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arhtiyas in Punjab, or commission agents as they are called, are incensed after the IT department served notices to 14 of them.

Recently Popular

News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad is now a restaurant owner. Here is what they will serve

OpIndia Staff -
In what can be seen as a happy ending to the happy-strange story of Internet fame, 80-year-old Kanta Prasad of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' is now a restaurant owner.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans attack Ankita Lokhande for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have been attacking his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande on social media for inviting his friend Sandip Ssingh for her birthday bash.
Read more
News Reports

‘I love you Sujata, my fight is with TMC, not you’: Read Saumitra Khan’s tearful message to wife after she leaves him, BJP both

OpIndia Staff -
Saumitra Khan asserted that he will now put his heart and soul to overthrow the TMC government from West Bengal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

Punjab Arhatiya murder: Accused, working as Christian pastor at Mission Compound Church, arrested after absconding for two years

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab police arrested one Ajay Kumar, accused of murdering one Arhatiya (commission agent) Gharjit Singh Chaudhary in 2018
Read more
News Reports

Ghaziabad: Thousands of farmers arrive in hundreds of tractors to show support to new farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
Thousands of farmers, with over 300 tractors have been trying to come to Delhi to support the new farm laws. They were stopped and only a 5-member delegation was allowed to meet the Agriculture Minister.
Read more
News Reports

“Go corona go” slogan given in February, and now cases are subsiding: Ramdas Athawale says that covid will ultimately go away

OpIndia Staff -
Video of Ramdas Athawale chanting 'Go corona go' with people at the beginning of pandemic had gone viral on social media
Read more
Culture and History

Conversions, land grabbing, abuse and brainwashing of the next generation: Why India needs to counter ‘The Church’

Priyank P -
Anti-conversion laws and rules for NGOs are not enough, the Indian government needs to employ stricter methods to counter The Church.
Read more
News Reports

Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who raised concern about Canadian govt giving refuge to Pak army men, found dead under mysterious circumstances

OpIndia Staff -
Karima Baloch has been very vocal about calling out the atrocities carried out by Pakistan army as well as government on the Balochistan citizens.
Read more
News Reports

‘India a global power, promoting peace and prosperity’: Why PM Modi has been awarded one of the highest military honours by USA

OpIndia Staff -
With the 'Legion of Merit', the United States has now joined the list of several other countries who have accorded their honours on PM Narendra Modi.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee misleads people by claiming there is no ‘national holiday’ for Christmas. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday questioned why is there no 'national' holiday for Christmas.
Read more
World

US states to focus on race in vaccine distribution plans, African Americans and ethnic minorities to be prioritized: Report

OpIndia Staff -
At least half the states in USA will consider race to be a critical criterion in their Covid vaccine distribution strategy.
Read more
Politics

Mahagathbandhan back again? Mamata Banerjee to invite Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh, Sharad Pawar to join her rally in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Like 2019, this time too, Mamata Banerjee in her last ditched effort to keep BJP at bay, invites anti-BJP forces to join her in Kolkata in January
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: NIA arrests 17 PFI and SDPI party leaders for their involvement in large scale rioting in August

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA had earlier seized incriminating materials such as swords, knives and iron rods during their raid at several locations of the SDPI and PFI
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com