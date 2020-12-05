Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home Opinions TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

What was touted as “just a municipal election” by the 'liberals', has now changed the political discourse of the entire state!

S. Sudhir Kumar
TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats while BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not English media wants you to believe
Amit Shah, KCR, Asaduddin Owaisi
9

Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021. The TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand. Other parties barely had 10 days to prepare for the elections. TRS had 99 sitting corporators (out of 150). With the current composition of the GHMC council (150 elected corporators + 45 ex-officio members), the TRS only needed 67 seats to have their Mayor again. Every single exit poll released yesterday predicted that TRS will win the Mayor seat (most predicted a landslide too!). Some newspapers wrote celebratory headlines based on these exit polls. 

But the voter had other things on his/her mind. They gave the TRS just 56 seats in this election (as opposed to 99 in 2016) and gave the BJP 49 seats (as opposed to just 4 in 2016)! The next logical step that will obviously happen is that the TRS and MIM (which won 43 seats, as expected) enter into a post-poll arrangement and share the post of the Mayor. 

So, while the power stays with TRS, they have very clearly lost the electoral battle in Hyderabad. And they didn’t lose this battle because of the reasons the English media is attributing to. Quite expectedly, the English media sought to make the BJP’s campaign as being based on communalism. Quite conveniently, they did not tell you that in an election that has AIMIM as a key player, how can communalism not be on the table?

Even the regional media was taken aback by the efforts that BJP had put in for the GHMC elections and toed the same path. The film and TV fraternity were also shocked by the efforts of the BJP and started to openly support KTR, the working President of TRS and son of KCR.

But no ruling party loses elections on this scale just because the opposing party resorts to “communalism”. A party loses election so badly because they failed to deliver what was promised to the citizens. Issues such as traffic, roads, water, housing, floods etc played a very important role in the campaign strategy of the BJP and TRS. Issues such as availability and accessibility of the corporators played a very important role in this election.

Issues such as corruption and goondaism, right from the Mayor to the corporator, have played a very important role in this election. AIMIM of course doesn’t have to bother about mundane issues such as these.

There are no two ways to read this verdict – it is a slap on the arrogant face of TRS and its leadership. 

BJP’s campaign strategy in the GHMC elections, that revolved around asking people for one chance to serve Hyderabad, seems to have worked well. On one side, they had aggressive speeches by leaders such as Bandi Sanjay and D. Aravind and on the other, they had governance/development focused speeches by leaders such as Kishan Reddy. The aggressive oratory style of KCR and KTR finally found its right match in the equally aggressive styles of Bandi Sanjay and D. Aravind! And not to forget the karyakartas on the ground – one should have been on the ground to have seen the enthusiasm and the hard work the karyakartas and volunteers had put in, to teach the TRS a lesson. The support from the central leadership of the party was another huge factor that enthused the cadre. 

The BJP’s astounding victory in the Dubbaka MLA by-poll was seen as a one-off victory by many. The GHMC election result has now decisively altered the political discourse of the state. This is the first time since TRS won the 2014 Assembly election that it has been unseated from a position of power by the people. It is now clear that the BJP is the first decisive opposition that the TRS has ever encountered after the formation of the Telangana state. It is up to the BJP how they will build upon these continuous victories. What was touted as “just a municipal election” by the ‘liberals’, has now changed the political discourse of the entire state! 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTelangana municipal elections, Telangana mayor elections, Telangana election results
S. Sudhir Kumar
Obsessive eater, Compulsive sleeper, Repulsive Writer

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more
News Reports

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause
Read more

United Nations classifies marijuana as a ‘less dangerous drug’, decision, for which India voted too, to help further medicinal use

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
With the categorisation of marijuana as a less dangerous drug, it is believed that the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the drug can now be recognised.

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results

Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case after Supreme Court said no prima facie case made out

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police has filed a charge-sheet against Republic Editor Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case.

Khalistanis hijacking farmer protests are aimed at breaking Hindu-Sikh unity: Here is a brief history of tensions in Punjab

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The 'Khalistan' bogey has indeed reared its ugly head during the protests against the recently passed farm laws.

Recently Popular

News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand
Read more
News Reports

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause
Read more
World

Chinese professor at US University charged with using his position to benefit Huawei by stealing technology, pleads guilty

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese professor working as a Researcher at the Texas-Arlington University was accused by US prosecutors of using his position to steal American technology to benefit Chinese company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

Indian team that won FIDE Online Chess Olympiad 2020 struggles through custom department procedure to get their medals

OpIndia Staff -
Srinath Narayanan, the Vice President of the team, said that it took a week's time for the medals to reach Chennai from Bangalore.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: National head of Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena brutally assaulted by three unidentified bike-borne assailants

OpIndia Staff -
The chairman of Punjab Hindustan Shiv Sena said that the Hindu leaders are on the radar of various anti-national elements in Punjab
Read more
Government and Policy

United Nations classifies marijuana as a ‘less dangerous drug’, decision, for which India voted too, to help further medicinal use

OpIndia Staff -
With the categorisation of marijuana as a less dangerous drug, it is believed that the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the drug can now be recognised.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
News Reports

94-year-old widow moves Supreme Court seeking for declaration of Emergency as unconstitutional; demands Rs 25 crores as compensation

OpIndia Staff -
She alleges that the issues of the Emergency still resonates in her mind and she wants to peace by getting it declared as illegal
Read more
Media

Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case after Supreme Court said no prima facie case made out

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police has filed a charge-sheet against Republic Editor Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,962FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com