Thursday, December 17, 2020
‘Poor Adivasi girls are trafficked and sold’: Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava writes to CM Vijay Rupani to bring strict laws on Grooming Jihad

Just as Uttar Pradesh government made stringent laws against forced religious conversions, Gujarat government should also enforce such laws, he said.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava writes to CM Vijay Rupani to bring in anti-forced religious conversion laws
Raising the issue of trafficking of Adivasi girls and increasing cases of grooming jihad, Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava has written to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani to bring in stringent laws.

In a letter dated 3rd December, 2020, Vasava said that people of all religions and caste live in India. However, sometimes Hindu girls lured and entrapped by some Muslim men who then force them to convert their religion to Islam. “Some organisations also impart training for carrying out such deeds. Many leaders of Hindu society have reached out to me regarding this,” he wrote in his letter.

Just as Uttar Pradesh government made stringent laws against forced religious conversions, Gujarat government should also enforce such laws, he said.

“More importantly, the girls of poor families in Gujarat, especially girls from Adivasi families in tribal areas are highly affected. In such areas, the sex ratio is low. These areas as distributed to such gangs where teams of agents work to lure these poor girls. These girls are then trafficked and sold. This should also be taken care of,” he wrote.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently passed the anti-forced religious conversion law to prevent forced conversions under the pretext of love and marriage. Under the new law, a jail term of 1-5 years is awarded to the accused (extended to 3-10 years in case of SC/STs) and a fine of ₹15,000 (₹25,000 in case of SC/STs). Moreover, the offender’s proven guilty for mass conversion will attract a jail term of 10 years.

