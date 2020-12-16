As per the reports, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in the State assembly Paresh Dhanani have offered their resignations after Congress lost by-polls in all eight assembly seats. They handed over their resignation letters to Rajeev Satav, the state party in-charge. Satav has confirmed the report. He said the Congress party would decide on the resignations by month-end. The announcement about the resignations and other changes in the party’s state organizations will be made from Delhi.

The eight constituencies for which by-polls were held are Abdasa, Karjan, Morbi, Gadhada, Dhari, Limbdi, Kaprada and Dangs. These seats were earlier held by the Congress party. The bypolls were needed after those eight Congress MLAs had resigned and left the party. Five of them had joined BJP later.

The resignation of 8 Congress MLAs had also cost the party one Rajya Sabha seat, as it had helped BJP in getting Narhari Amin elected to the upper house.

Chavda and other Congress leaders and supporters have recently faced backlash for sharing fake news about Ahmedabad Airport. In a tweet, he had claimed that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport’s name was replaced with Adani Airports. In reality, the central government has not transferred the ownership of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad to Adani Airports for “free.” Adani Airports had won the contract to manage the airports through a competitive bidding process. The group will oversee the airport’s operations just like the GMR group that contains the functions of the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi.

Series of misfortune for Congress in 2020

Congress party lost eight MLAs out of which five have joined Bharatiya Janata Party. Due to the defection of eight MLAs, the party lost one Rajya Sabha seat. The death of veteran leader Ahmed Patel is another shock for Gujarat Congress. Influential leaders like Bharatsinh Solanki and Shaktisinh Gohil have to stay away from the ground level work due to Covid-19 infection.

Great days for Gujarat BJP

On the other hand, Gujarat BJP is doing well in the state. The party has won all eight seats in the recent by-poll elections. State BJP president C R Patil and CM Vijay Rupani managed to retain popularity in the state. In February 2021, Gujarat will have local body elections. The current state of Congress party in the state is pointing towards another win for the BJP in coming local body elections.