Monday, December 14, 2020
Jharkhand: Communal tension over burial of the dead body of a woman in Forest Department land

People of a 'particular community' reportedly wanted to bury the woman in the Forest Department land and not in their cemetery.

On Sunday, communal tension flared up in Kechgadhi village in Dumri, Jharkhand over the burial of a dead body on the land owned by the Forest Department, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

As per reports, the family members of a deceased woman, belonging to a ‘particular community’, wanted to bury her on the Forest Department land on Sunday. However, the other communities objected to it, citing that the land belongs to the government and is not meant for religious burials.

When the Dumri police station was informed about the development, the cops tried to pacify both communities and resolve the matter. Forest Department official Amar Vishwakarma, ASI Jaina Balmuchu, Dumri police station in-charge Raju Munda and area superintendent Ravi Bhushan Prasad rushed to the spot and took up the matter with the family and the locals. In the end, the officials were able to convince the family to bury the deceased at their cemetery and not in the Forest Department land.

