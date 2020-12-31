The year 2020, by any measure, has been devastating. Nearly 2 million people have already succumbed to the Coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan in China and that number will continue to go up in the future. Covid-19 has also precipitated an unparalleled economic crisis that has had a debilitating impact on the lives of millions and millions people. This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.

Here is a list of popular celebrities who have passed away in 2020:

1. Diego Maradona

The legendary footballer passed away at the age of 60 on the 25th of November after prolonged illness. Universally recognized as one of the greatest players to have ever lived, his death sparked a wave of mourning around the world.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

The Bollywood actor was found dead in mysterious circumstances on the 14th of June. His death initiated the most bizarre chain of events that has had widespread implications for the entertainment industry in India.

3. Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 after a long-drawn battle with Cancer. He passed away in Mumbai on the 30th of April.

4. Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan had passed away only a day before Rishi Kapoor, on the 29th of April after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. Widely recognized as one of India’s finest actors, his death was mourned by people across the board.

5. Sean Connery

The James Bond actor passed away on the 31st of October after prolonged illness at the age of 90.

6. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a tragic helicopter crash on California on the 26th of January.

7. Chadwick Boseman

The ‘Black Panther’ star succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 43 on the 28th of August.

8. Nishikant Kamat

‘Drishyam’ director and actor Nishikant Kamat passed away at the age of 50 in Hyderabad on the 17th of August due to liver cirrhosis.

9. Saroj Khan

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 after a cardiac arrest on the 3rd of July.

10. Wajid Khan

Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on the 1st of June after a cardiac arrest.

11. SP Balasubramanyam

Legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam succumbed to coronavirus complications on the 25th of September.

12. Max Von Sydow

‘Three Eyed Raven’ Max Von Sydow passed away at the age of 90 on the 8th of March. The iconic actor starred in Game of Thrones, Flash Gordon, Star Wars and The Exorcist among others.

13. Dianna Rigg

Dianna Rigg, who won great acclaim for her portrayal of Ollenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones, passed away on the 10th of September.

14. Eddie Van Halen

The Van Halen guitarist died of cancer in October. He was 65.

15. Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former Congress leader, Pranab Mukherjee served as President of India from 2012 to 2017. During the course of his long political career, he earned himself the reputation of being an able negotiator and was considered a trusted lieutenant of the party to solve problems of significant import. He was respected across the aisle for his personality and political acumen.

Pranab Mukherjee has been the Union Minister for Defence, External Affairs, Finance, Commerce, Industrial Development and Shipping and Transport. Following his retirement from politics, he was invited to an RSS event at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur, which he did attend much to the consternation of his own party.

He was admitted to Delhi hospital for a brain surgery after which he was put on ventilator. However, his condition remained critical. He had also tested positive for Chinese coronavirus while in hospital. On the 31st of August, Mukherjee passed away.

Note: The list is by no means comprehensive