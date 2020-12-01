Communal tensions erupted in Jatiwada police station area of Meerut over an allegedly objectionable social media post on Prophet Mohammad. According to reports, a person named Raja allegedly posted objectionable content on social media about Prophet Mohammad on Monday. As soon as people from Muslim community got to know about the post, they asked him to delete the post. A fight broke put between Raja and the people leading to communal flare.

Ashu Saifi, who is a resident of Sahgasa and runs a shop in Khairnagar, was offended by the said post. He along with some other people went to Raja’s shop in Khairnagar and clashes erupted between both the parties. Police force from several police station was called in to pacify the situation. Some people from Muslim community surrounded the police station. CO Arvind Chaurasia filed a case on the complaint of the Muslim community. Raja was arrested by the police.

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना कोतवाली पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) December 1, 2020

According to SP City Dr. Akhilesh Narayan Singh said that Raja had been booked under the IT Act. The matter is being investigated by the police .

Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad had lead to riots in Bengaluru

Terrible riots had broken out in Bengaluru in August this year after a person named Naveen who is a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, allegedly posted objectionable content against Prophet Mohammad on Facebook. Three people were killed and 60 police personnel were killed in the riots. Over 300 vehicles were damaged by the mob rioting on the streets of the city. Names of several leaders and Muslim extremist organisations had emerged in relation to the riots.