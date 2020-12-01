Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Home News Reports Meerut: Communal tension after members of Muslim community create ruckus over Facebook post ‘insulting’...
News Reports
Updated:

Meerut: Communal tension after members of Muslim community create ruckus over Facebook post ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad

In August this year, Bengaluru was engulfed in riots over a Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad.

OpIndia Staff
communal tension in meerut
People from Muslim community filed a complaint regarding the post (Source: jagran)
6

Communal tensions erupted in Jatiwada police station area of Meerut over an allegedly objectionable social media post on Prophet Mohammad. According to reports, a person named Raja allegedly posted objectionable content on social media about Prophet Mohammad on Monday. As soon as people from Muslim community got to know about the post, they asked him to delete the post. A fight broke put between Raja and the people leading to communal flare.

Ashu Saifi, who is a resident of Sahgasa and runs a shop in Khairnagar, was offended by the said post. He along with some other people went to Raja’s shop in Khairnagar and clashes erupted between both the parties. Police force from several police station was called in to pacify the situation. Some people from Muslim community surrounded the police station. CO Arvind Chaurasia filed a case on the complaint of the Muslim community. Raja was arrested by the police.

According to SP City Dr. Akhilesh Narayan Singh said that Raja had been booked under the IT Act. The matter is being investigated by the police .

Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad had lead to riots in Bengaluru

Terrible riots had broken out in Bengaluru in August this year after a person named Naveen who is a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, allegedly posted objectionable content against Prophet Mohammad on Facebook. Three people were killed and 60 police personnel were killed in the riots. Over 300 vehicles were damaged by the mob rioting on the streets of the city. Names of several leaders and Muslim extremist organisations had emerged in relation to the riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsprophet muhammad picture, prophet muhammad
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed his "concern" over the farmers' protest in India, Canada had last year moved WTO against India for high MSP rates
Read more
Opinions

Farmer protest: From celebrity protestors hijacking the ‘protest’ to AAP and Congress fighting for credit, the circus is here

Nirwa Mehta -
The farmers protests in Delhi have turned into a Shaheen Bagh redux with the same usual suspects coming together.
Read more

PFI is using ’72 hoors in Jannat’ concept to lure Muslim men into Jihadi activities, running terrorist schools: Sufi Islamic Board

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PFI and SDPI are under scanner after the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and Bengaluru riots earlier this year.

Maharashtra: Farmers in four districts record Rs 10 crore out-of-mandi trade with the help of new farm laws

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
FPCs in four districts in Maharashtra have made about Rs 10 crores from trade outside mandis after the laws were passed

Instead of answering allegations, Shehla Rashid decides to run away from a live show, calls her father ‘greedy’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid, JNU student leader, has been accused by her biological father Abdul Rashid Shora, of taking Rs 3 crore from terror funding accused Zahoor Vatali and Rashid Engineer.

“We are all very worried” Canada PM Justin Trudeau, his ministers express ‘concern’ over protesting Punjab farmers in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the virtual Gurpurab 2020 celebration, PM Trudeau, at the beginning of his address, talked about the protests in India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Shiv Sena to organise Azaan recitation competition, party leader calls it as important as ‘Maha Aarti’

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena is to bear the cost of the event and will also reward the contest winners.
Read more
News Reports

SFJ ads appear on YouTube offering $10m support for farmers, in return, wants Sikhs to join ‘Khalistan movement’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Amid ongoing farmers’ protests in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, it is evident that Khalistani supporters have hijacked the protests and now, they are running ads on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Indian Idol contestant reveals how she faced opposition from conservative Muslim society as singing is ‘not allowed’

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Idol contestant revealed how women in her society are looked down upon if they try to excel in any field.
Read more
Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
Cricket

Indian man proposes to his Australian girlfriend during Ind vs Aus cricket match, here is what happened next

OpIndia Staff -
While India's performance has been below par, netizens found happiness in the unusual proposal that became the highlight of the match.
Read more
News Reports

His family called our children ‘illegitimate’ because I didn’t convert to Islam’: Late music composer Wajid Khan’s wife reveals

OpIndia Staff -
Wajid Khan's wife has stated to Times of India that the late music composer's family never accepted her wedding under the Special Marriages Act because she had refused to convert to Islam.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Meerut: Communal tension after members of Muslim community create ruckus over Facebook post ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Police force from several police stations was reportedly called in to control the situation in Meerut.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Case under new Love Jihad law filed against two men for trying to convert a married Hindu woman to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Case filed against Nadeem and Salman for trying to convert their Hindu co-worker Akshay's wife to Islam by regularly visiting her
Read more
News Reports

After brutally suppressing protests by indigenous tribes in Canada, PM Justin Trudeau pontificates over farmers’ protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Even though Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expressed his "concern" over the farmers' protest in India, Canada had last year moved WTO against India for high MSP rates
Read more
News Reports

After creating trouble during Delhi Riots and Hathras, Bhim Army chief reaches the farmer protests site, now hijacked by Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called farmer protests have already been marred by the presence of Khalistani elements.
Read more
News Reports

After Biriyani and AAP support, Shaheen Bagh’s dadi Bilkis Bano reaches Punjab farmer protest site too

OpIndia Staff -
From 'guest-appearence' protestors to Biriyani, most Shaheen Bagh themes are being repeated at Punjab farmer protests.
Read more
Opinions

Farmer protest: From celebrity protestors hijacking the ‘protest’ to AAP and Congress fighting for credit, the circus is here

Nirwa Mehta -
The farmers protests in Delhi have turned into a Shaheen Bagh redux with the same usual suspects coming together.
Read more
News Reports

Days after mysterious monolith in Utah disappeared following its discovery, similar metal monolith appears in Romania

OpIndia Staff -
The 13 feet high metal monolith has a mirrored surface and was found near the historic landmark of Petrodava Dacian Fortress
Read more
News Reports

PFI is using ’72 hoors in Jannat’ concept to lure Muslim men into Jihadi activities, running terrorist schools: Sufi Islamic Board

OpIndia Staff -
PFI and SDPI are under scanner after the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and Bengaluru riots earlier this year.
Read more
News Reports

“Ill-informed and unwarranted”: India hits back at Canadian PM Justin Trudeau over his comments on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian PM and Sikh members of parliament in Canada have made statements supporting the ongoing farmers' protests in India
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad: Golu Khan lured minor victim by wearing tilak and kalawa, used to visit temples with her

OpIndia Staff -
The victim alleged that Golu Khan introduced himself as 'Raj' and befriended her. He later disclosed his Muslim identity and forced her to convert.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
491,621FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com