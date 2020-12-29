Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Meet the Halal 'ask the sexpert' YouTube Channel from Pakistan that answers questions from bestiality to everything else

'Human Issues' could only be described as a Halal 'ask the sexpert' channel where the host answers queries on whether particular sex acts are as per Islamic guidelines or not. The videos are a bit comical, to put it mildly.

OpIndia Staff
Human issues Pakistan, halal ask the sexpert YouTube channel
Image Credit: YouTube screengrab/Human Issues
YouTube is one of the most addictive social media platforms and some would argue, even more addictive than Twitter or Facebook. There are videos available on almost every matter under the Sun, from Horror podcasts to football fan channels that discuss the state of affairs in the footballing world. Recently, we became aware of another YouTube channel that provided a very different sort of content. The channel is called ‘Human Issues’. The channel is run by a Pakistani.

‘Human Issues’ could only be described as a Halal ‘ask the sexpert’ channel where the host answers queries on whether particular sex acts are as per Islamic guidelines or not. The videos are a bit comical, to put it mildly, and especially so because the host, on the face of it, is extremely serious about the answers she provides. It’s hard to know who she is or if the whole thing is supposed to be a joke as the host is completely covered from head to toe and her facial expressions are not visible.

In one of her answers that has gone viral on social media, the host discusses why women make ‘Ah-ah’ noises during sexual intercourse. She says that Science, after a lot of efforts, has discovered that “when investigation is underway on a woman, she feel such ecstasy that she expresses her feelings by saying ‘aah aah’.”

‘Human Issues’ has uploaded a lot of such videos, typically short, less than 2 minutes, where she provides bizarre answers to queries. The title of her videos are extremely bizarre as well and we are still not sure whether it is a serious channel or the whole thing is supposed to be a joke. Each video regularly gets over 100,000 views on the platform.

The titles of some of her videos include ‘Sardi May Milap’, ‘Backside se lene wali’, ‘Five BENEFITS Saaking woman ballon’, ‘Which women take it in the mouth’ among others. The comments are turned off for these videos are turned off, therefore, it is hard to know what people think of her opinions.

Image Credit: @dhiroalta/Twitter

In one of the videos, she discusses the telltale signs that a woman fellates a man. She says, “There are no such distinctive signs. It is only discovered when a man demands it and the woman immediately fulfills it. Pakistani women perform this act less, only ‘gande log’ (perverts) do it who have no connection to Islam and Muslims who do it do so because they have strayed from Deen. Nobody should do these things and nobody should demand that others do such things.” She also says that it can lead to cancer.

Image Credit: dhiroalta/Twitter

In another video, the host says that a woman has apparently told her that in a video, the woman saw a character who was making her pet dog lick her ‘bottom destination’ to get ‘Lazzat’ (pleasure) and wanted to know whether it was permissible for her to do the same. The visibly irritated host says, “Fortunately, you only asked about licking, you will not believe the kind of things that people do with animals.”

“Only a few days ago, a case came to light where a Musalman boy did not leave even the pet cat. Anyway, the question you have asked is extremely wrong. There is no permission for this in Islam,” she added. The channel has lots and lots of such videos.

The translation of its bio provided by Google Translate says, “For a happy married life (in the light of Qur’an and Sunnah), to solve the hidden problems of men and women and especially sexual problems, one must subscribe to our unique channel and click on the bell button to listen to new videos as soon as possible.” It also has a Facebook page that does not seem to be too popular.

