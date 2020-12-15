The case filed by actor Hrithik Roshan against actress Kangana Ranaut that has been on the back burner for a long time was transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai police yesterday. The FIR in the case was lodged in 2016 after Roshan alleged that he had received hundreds of emails from Ranaut’s email ID. Mumbai police cyber cell has been investigating the case.

The case was transferred after Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani wrote to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police on behalf of his client Roshan, stating that no progress was made in the case. He had requested for the completion of investigation in the case.

Roshan had filed the case in 2016 under section 419 of the IPC and sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act. He had written to the then Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) cybercrime division alleging that a person was in contact with his friends and fans using a fake email address.

He reportedly came to know about the fake account when he started receiving calls from his friends asking him why he was not replying their e-mails. Kangana Ranaut came into picture after she referred to Roshan as “silly ex” in a 2016 interview after which legal noticed were exchanged between both the parties. Email exchanges between her and Roshan were also leaked to the media. The statements of Ranaut and her sister were recorded at the cyber police station during the investigation of the case.

After the transfer of Roshan’s case to the CIU, Kangana Ranaut had strongly reacted to it terming the case Roshan’s “sob story”.

The CIU is also investigating the TRP scam and the fake followers scam

The CIU that has been entrusted with the investigation of Roshan’s case is also investigating the TRP scam and the fake followers scam. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference in October this year informing that the Mumbai police had come across a new racket involving fake television rating points (TRP).

Interestingly, the FIR filed by Hansa Research a complaint in relation to the case mentioning the name of India Today. However, Mumbai police started investigation against Republic TV instead of India Today. A couple of days ago, Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani remanded to police custody by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court Mumbai.

The fake followers case had emerged after two celebrities complained about fake social media accounts being created in their names. The complaints were filed by singer Bhoomi Trivedi and other by actor Koena Mitra. During investigation, the police found that the accounts were created by some companies to provide fake followers, likes, comments and other social media related services.

More than 50 companies were found involved in selling social media followers, likes and comments. Bollywood rapper-songwriter Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, alias Badshah had confessed to the police that he had paid Rs 75 lakh to enhance views on social media platforms. Name of Sagar Gokhale, husband of journalist Faye D’souza, had also come up in the case.