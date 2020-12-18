Friday, December 18, 2020
Home News Reports Mumbai Police’s Sachin Vaze arrests BARC COO, who had resigned in July, after he...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Police’s Sachin Vaze arrests BARC COO, who had resigned in July, after he was ‘caught’ with WhatsApp messages to Republic TV CEO

Pertinently, Hansa Research, that has now alleged that they are being forced to implicate Republic TV by Sachin Vaze and others in Mumbai Police had not named Republic TV at all, and had only named India Today in their report, based on which an FIR was filed.

OpIndia Staff
Romil Ramgarhia, former chief operating officer (COO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council/ Image Source: Hindustan Times
5

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former chief operating officer (COO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged ‘Fake TRP’ scam, after almost 4 months of his resignation from BARC.

According to the reports, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested former BARC Chief Operating Officer Romil Ramgarhia on Thursday. A team headed by controversial Police officer Sachin Vaze reached Ramgarhia’s residence at Dosti Acres in Wadala on Thursday morning. 

The SIT had initially brought Ramgarhia for questioning, however, he was taken into custody on Thursday noon by Vaze’s team.

The SIT later produced him in the metropolitan magistrate court and sought his custody for further interrogation. The prosecutors claimed that Romil Ramgarhia’s custody is necessary as it is essential for them to retrieve data from his laptop in connection with the ongoing investigation into the ‘Fake TRP’ scam.

According to the SIT, Ramgarhia was in contact with the director of Republic Media network and its CEO Vikas Khanchandani through WhatsApp and is “suspected to have passed on information to the channel”. It is, however, unclear what “information” they suspect the BARC COO passed on to Republic TV CEO.

The arrest of former BARC COO comes just days after Mumbai Police had continued its witch-hunt against Republic Media Network and had arrested CEO Vikas Khanchandani from his home in connection with the alleged ‘Fake TRP’ scam case.

Mumbai Police claims BARC COO leaked data to channels

The SIT also claimed before the court that Ramgarhia allegedly leaked confidential information aiding the accused in the case to fix TRPs for some channels. The SIT said that Romil Ramgarhia leaked this information during his tenure with BARC. Ramgarhia was rating agency BARC’s first COO and he remained in that position till his resignation in July 2020.

“While working with BARC, he guided and assisted some TV channels in manipulating TRPs. He was aware of the location of barometers across the country and we suspect that he shared this information too with some channels,” the officer added. The Police also stated that Ramgarhia’s mobile phone has been seized and will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for cyber analysis. 

Advocate Mrunmay Kulkarni, representing the former BARC official, argued that custodial interrogation was not warranted as Ramgarhia had already resigned from the organisation months before the alleged scandal broke out and had nothing to do with the alleged ‘Fake TRP’ scam. The defence counsel also argued that Ramgarhia had a very specific role in rating agency BARC and was in no way involved in any illegal activities.

After hearing both sides, the court granted the SIT custody of Ramgarhia till December 19. Romil Ramgarhia is the fourteenth individual to have been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with the ‘Fake TRP’ scam, where channels including Fakt Marathi, India Today, Republic TV have been accused of bribing sample households to shoot up their TRPs.

It is rather interesting to note that while the COO resigned on July 31st 2020, it was on June 17th that Hansa Research Group employee Vishal Bhandari had informed to BARC Vigilance Team that he had received a call from one Vinay in November 2019. As per the complaint, Vinay had asked Bhandari to visit 5-panel homes, where bar-o-meters are installed, and convince them to watch India Today news channel for 2 hours every day. He had received ₹5000 to execute the task and was also paid ₹1000 to equally distribute among the 5-panel homes. Bhandari, who had executed the plan on the behest of Vinay, continued it unabated from November 2019 to May this year.

During the 7-month period, Bhandari would meet different people at the Malad railway station to receive his cash reward. During their internal investigation, BARC cross-verified the claims of Bhandari. Several panel homes have admitted to receiving monetary compensation in lieu of watching ‘certain channels’ and ‘influencing the viewership’.

Pertinently, Hansa Research, that has now alleged that they are being forced to implicate Republic TV by Sachin Vaze and others in Mumbai Police had not named Republic TV at all and had only named India Today in their report, based on which an FIR was filed.

Fake TRP scam

In October, Mumbai Police had made some sensational claims against some TV channels saying that they were manipulating TRP ratings. In a press conference, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC by paying those households where Bar-o-meters, the devices that track TV viewership, are installed.

Param Bir Singh had specifically mentioned that Hansa Research had filed a complaint with the police. Hansa Group is an organisation that regulated the devices to record TRP for BARC. Interestingly, in this FIR that was filed by Hansa Research, Republic TV was not mentioned even once. The channel that was mentioned several times was India Today.

During the investigation, several evidence and witnesses came forward that alleged Mumbai Police have been intimidating them to speak against Republic TV, including Hansa officials. Hansa has also complained that they are being harassed by the Mumbai Police to give statements against Republic TV.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRepublic tv, Arnab Goswami news, Arnab Goswami, trp scam news, Arnab Goswami arrest, republic arrest, republic Maharashtra, Sachin vaze, Arnab Goswami debate
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013
Read more

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest

Priyanka Gandhi had to remove a Facebook post spreading misinformation, but here’s how she can continue lying like her brother

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was forced to back-pedal on her attempt to fearmonger after Facebook flagged her tweet as "misleading" content.

When Lord Jagannath had to go hungry and beg on the streets: The story of ‘Manabasa Gurubara’ in Odisha

Culture and History Sanghamitra -
Every Thursday in the current month of Margashira, every Odia household gets ready to welcome Maa Laxmi into their homes.

Illegal construction on land fraudulently owned by Kamla Nehru Trust in Raebareli demolished

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA Aditi Singh had alleged financial irregularities in Kamla Nehru Education Society that taken the land on lease.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

How the New York Times reduced a 40-minute conversation with Sanjeev Sanyal to merely 2 words to prove that Shramik trains were ‘virus trains’

Nupur J Sharma -
Sanjeev Sanyal released audio of his conversation with NYT journalist as they omitted the comments made by him in their article
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai Police’s Sachin Vaze arrests BARC COO, who had resigned in July, after he was ‘caught’ with WhatsApp messages to Republic TV CEO

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested former COO of BARC Romil Ramgarhia in connection with the alleged 'Fake TRP' scam
Read more
News Reports

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi wrote a letter to Nawaz Sharif condoling his mother’s death, recalling meeting in 2015: Here is what the letter said

OpIndia Staff -
The letter by Modi Modi was forwarded to daughter of Nawaz Sharif by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week
Read more
News Reports

Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar in Bollywood-Drugs nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Karan Johar has been asked to give details of the viral video of a party in 2019 where allegedly drugs were consumed
Read more
Opinions

Importance of Integrity and Digitization of the Election Process in India in light of the history of ‘scientific rigging’ in elections in West Bengal

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Elections in West Bengal during CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress have been marked by ‘scientific rigging’, but the EVMs have changed that
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognizance of model’s rape allegations against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, seeks Maharashtra police report

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, a letter had gone viral where a Mumbai-based model accused Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren of raping her in 2013
Read more
Government and Policy

Just after DakPay’s launch, scammers begin to lurk: Here is the warning issued by India Post about fraudulent SMS

OpIndia Staff -
India Post has recently launched DakPay, a payment app that users can connect to their Post Office Bank Account or any other bank account
Read more
News Reports

Shaheen Bagh redux: Farmers’ lives being sacrificed in cold winters even as protests against farm laws turn political

OpIndia Staff -
The unfortunate death of protestors at the protest site along the border comes at a time when the so-called protest by the 'farmers' that started as a grievance against the farm laws turned political in nature.
Read more
News Reports

Germany witnesses an increase in cases of female genital mutilation, migrant influx from the Middle East and Africa being seen as a reason

OpIndia Staff -
A study found that cases of female genital mutilation in Germany went up by 40% last compared to 2016
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com