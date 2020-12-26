Saturday, December 26, 2020
Home World Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

Hours after a recreational vehicle (RV) exploded in downtown Nashville in Tennessee on the morning of Christmas, an alleged video of the explosion has mysteriously surfaced on social media.

OpIndia Staff
Nashville explosion: Tracing the origins of the 'murky' blast video
Screengrab of the video (Photo Credits: Youtube/ S McG)
45

Hours after a recreational vehicle (RV) exploded in downtown Nashville in Tennessee on the morning of Christmas, an alleged video of the explosion has mysteriously surfaced on social media.

The video titled, ‘Nashville Explosion’ was uploaded on Friday wherein the visuals of the explosion was captured by a CCTV camera. “This area must be evacuated now. This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now,” the automated female voice repeated prior to the explosion. The attack, which injured 3 people, has created a state of panic among the residents of the area.

Video of the Nashville explosion (Courtesy: Youtube/ S McG)

Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, took to Twitter to trace the origins of the viral explosion video, the details of which has now been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further probe into the incident. He revealed that the contentious video was originally uploaded on Youtube by an account named ‘S McG’. “The account that posted it is called “S McG” and has no bio or info, and has never posted until today since joining in 2014,” he stated.

Fisher pointed out that the same video clip was first uploaded on Twitter by an account named ‘TA’ that joined the microblogging platform only this month. It had not posted any tweet until the alleged video clip of the Nashville explosion. “The video turns black and white following the explosion in both uploads,” Fisher noted in his tweet.

The journalist emphasised how the Youtube channel, where the video was first uploaded bore an uncanny resemblance with another channel named ‘S Mc G’, which was created in April this year and had no bio. “The five videos posted on it, posted over the course of three weeks, are all very bizarre,” Fisher emphasised.

Fisher added the video was posted twice by the said Youtube channel. “It montages COVID-19 announcements and reports over music, and then turns to black and white images of destruction, before a clip I don’t know how to describe,” he tweeted.

In one such video clip, the uploader added bizarre music to announcements of Coronavirus pandemic but later turned the video morbid through depictions of buildings (in black and white) marking the end of civilisation. The video ended on a horrifying note with someone growling, amidst a dense forest, as if crying for help. “K bye”, the caption read in the end.

Fisher said that in another video posted on October 1, the video showed a static image of the term “Apocalypse”, which was being searched on “DuckDuckGo” with background music of Hans Zimmer’s “Dream Is Collapsing” track from the movie, ‘Inception’.

The journalist mentioned that the two other videos, uploaded on the channel are screen-captured clips of US President Trump with the background of Kanye West’s ‘Black Skinhead’ track. He emphasised, “The videos are identical other than that one has twenty seconds of other music afterwards.”

Ford Fisher concluded, “I want to be very clear: I have no idea who “S McG” is or whether they’re the same person as “S Mc G”, and even if so, whether that person was involved in this incident.” He also added that the video had been sent to the law enforcement authorities at FBI.

Nashville explosion incident

As per reports, the cops were responding to reports of gunshots when the RV put out a recorded audio message wherein it warned that a bomb would explode in 15 minutes on Friday morning. The Nashville police swiftly swung into action and evacuated the buildings in the vicinity before the explosion. Citing federal sources, CNN reported that there were no ‘credible threats’ in the Nashville area that would point towards a planned attack on Christmas.

According to Nashville Police Chief John Drake, the police department did not receive any threats, prior to the explosion. He, however, conceded that the attack was ‘intentional’ and that nothing much is known about the motive behind the incident. The cops have also recovered tissue from the explosion site and are now confirming whether there was someone in the RV.

While speaking about the incident, Mayor John Cooper said, “This morning’s attack on our community was intended to create chaos and fear in this season of peace and hope. But Nashvillians have proven time and time again that the spirit of our city cannot be broken.” At the same time, incumbent President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden and Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen have been briefed about the incident.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNashville explosion video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Bengal elections can finish career of Prashant Kishore, and he is desperate, can his media friends save him?

Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP wants to win 200 seats in Bengal, TMC is confident of retaining its majority in the state, bolstered by inexplicable Prashant Kishor.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s fanboy Saket Gokhale thinks bank transfers under DBT cannot happen on a bank holiday. Here is an explainer

OpIndia Staff -
The fund transfers under DBT do not take place using RTGS/NEFT systems, and it happens via a direct electronic fund transfer
Read more

Pakistan via Dubai: How member of Khalistani SFJ Vikas Verma, arrested at Delhi Airport, became Mohammad Vikas and facilitated terror

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Verma aka Mohammad Vikas was an active member of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice and routed phone calls using IVRS

‘Caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, calling Ahmadiyya leader a Muslim’: Why Pakistan is threatening Google and Wikipedia

World OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan decried internet giants Google and Wikipedia for disseminating sacrilegious content through its platforms

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project

NCPCR investigation into six children home established by Badruddin Ajmal: Funds from Turkish org linked to Al-Qaeda, mistreatment of children and more

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR found irregularities in six childcare institutions. running under the aegis of "Markazul Maarif", established by Badruddin Ajmal

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Is Maharashtra government running COVID-19 centres to benefit contractors’, asks Kirit Somaiya

OpIndia Staff -
Kirit Somaiya alleged that contractors running the COVID-19 centres in Maharashtra exploited nurses, ward boys and patients
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against advocate Mehmood Pracha for not cooperating and misbehaving with officials during raids at his office

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police had raided the office of Supreme Court lawyer Mehmood Pracha in connection with anti-Hindu Delhi riots.
Read more
World

Nashville explosion: The curious case of a Youtube channel that uploaded a video of the blast

OpIndia Staff -
Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, revealed that the Nashville blast video was originally uploaded on Youtube.
Read more
Politics

Bengal elections can finish career of Prashant Kishore, and he is desperate, can his media friends save him?

Nupur J Sharma -
While BJP wants to win 200 seats in Bengal, TMC is confident of retaining its majority in the state, bolstered by inexplicable Prashant Kishor.
Read more
News Reports

Babri petitioner Iqbal Ansari trashes Dhannipur Mosque design, doesn’t want it to be known by Babar’s name

OpIndia Staff -
Iqbal Ansari did not approve of the design of Dhannipur masjid, says a mosque is not meant for show but for reading namaz.
Read more
News Reports

After vandalising Reliance Jio towers, Punjab ‘farmers’ ransack venues screening PM’s interaction with farmers, BJP workers injured

OpIndia Staff -
After hijacking the Delhi border's for almost a month, 'farmers' have began stirring violence in many parts of the country
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC stays eviction orders issued to artists for overstaying in government accommodation

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the central government's eviction order against three artists, including two Padmashri awardees
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh Government clears bill against unlawful religious conversion, to be tabled in the assembly

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh becomes the third BJP-ruled state to clear anti-love jihad law after Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi’s fanboy Saket Gokhale thinks bank transfers under DBT cannot happen on a bank holiday. Here is an explainer

OpIndia Staff -
The fund transfers under DBT do not take place using RTGS/NEFT systems, and it happens via a direct electronic fund transfer
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan via Dubai: How member of Khalistani SFJ Vikas Verma, arrested at Delhi Airport, became Mohammad Vikas and facilitated terror

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Verma aka Mohammad Vikas was an active member of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice and routed phone calls using IVRS
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com