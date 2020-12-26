Nashville explosion: Tracing the origins of the 'murky' blast video

Hours after a recreational vehicle (RV) exploded in downtown Nashville in Tennessee on the morning of Christmas, an alleged video of the explosion has mysteriously surfaced on social media.

The video titled, ‘Nashville Explosion’ was uploaded on Friday wherein the visuals of the explosion was captured by a CCTV camera. “This area must be evacuated now. This area must be evacuated now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now. If you can hear this message, evacuate now,” the automated female voice repeated prior to the explosion. The attack, which injured 3 people, has created a state of panic among the residents of the area.

Video of the Nashville explosion (Courtesy: Youtube/ S McG)

Ford Fisher, the Editor of News2Share, took to Twitter to trace the origins of the viral explosion video, the details of which has now been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for further probe into the incident. He revealed that the contentious video was originally uploaded on Youtube by an account named ‘S McG’. “The account that posted it is called “S McG” and has no bio or info, and has never posted until today since joining in 2014,” he stated.

A video on Youtube has gone viral showing the scene of the explosion.



The account that posted it is called “S McG” and has no bio or info, and has never posted until today since joining in 2014.



Vid: https://t.co/6n7jtjXYK4

Channel: https://t.co/MtrWjNi8jJ pic.twitter.com/dHRUuoy7u5 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 25, 2020

Fisher pointed out that the same video clip was first uploaded on Twitter by an account named ‘TA’ that joined the microblogging platform only this month. It had not posted any tweet until the alleged video clip of the Nashville explosion. “The video turns black and white following the explosion in both uploads,” Fisher noted in his tweet.

The journalist emphasised how the Youtube channel, where the video was first uploaded bore an uncanny resemblance with another channel named ‘S Mc G’, which was created in April this year and had no bio. “The five videos posted on it, posted over the course of three weeks, are all very bizarre,” Fisher emphasised.

“S McG” who posted the bombing video has an almost identical username to “S Mc G” – who only joined Youtube in April 2020 and also has no bio.



The five videos posted on it, posted over the course of three weeks, are all very bizarre.https://t.co/0yX8pHtOUO pic.twitter.com/sUT30Qq1BP — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 25, 2020

Fisher added the video was posted twice by the said Youtube channel. “It montages COVID-19 announcements and reports over music, and then turns to black and white images of destruction, before a clip I don’t know how to describe,” he tweeted.

In one such video clip, the uploader added bizarre music to announcements of Coronavirus pandemic but later turned the video morbid through depictions of buildings (in black and white) marking the end of civilisation. The video ended on a horrifying note with someone growling, amidst a dense forest, as if crying for help. “K bye”, the caption read in the end.

Fisher said that in another video posted on October 1, the video showed a static image of the term “Apocalypse”, which was being searched on “DuckDuckGo” with background music of Hans Zimmer’s “Dream Is Collapsing” track from the movie, ‘Inception’.

Their previous post was October 1st, where the video is a static image of the term “Apocalypse” searched on “DuckDuckGo” with Hans Zimmer’s “Dream Is Collapsing” track from Inception in the background.https://t.co/z90OLz2Sqt pic.twitter.com/RTTrfmLr1I — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 25, 2020

The journalist mentioned that the two other videos, uploaded on the channel are screen-captured clips of US President Trump with the background of Kanye West’s ‘Black Skinhead’ track. He emphasised, “The videos are identical other than that one has twenty seconds of other music afterwards.”

I want to be very clear: I have no idea who “S McG” is or whether they’re the same person as “S Mc G”, and even if so, whether that person was involved in this incident. — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 25, 2020

Ford Fisher concluded, “I want to be very clear: I have no idea who “S McG” is or whether they’re the same person as “S Mc G”, and even if so, whether that person was involved in this incident.” He also added that the video had been sent to the law enforcement authorities at FBI.

Ok, on the advice of several other journalists as well as my own family with whom I’m celebrating Christmas right now, I’ve sent this information to the FBI.



We’re cooking Christmas dinner right now and it is not my intention to be glued to Twitter this evening. — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) December 25, 2020

Nashville explosion incident

As per reports, the cops were responding to reports of gunshots when the RV put out a recorded audio message wherein it warned that a bomb would explode in 15 minutes on Friday morning. The Nashville police swiftly swung into action and evacuated the buildings in the vicinity before the explosion. Citing federal sources, CNN reported that there were no ‘credible threats’ in the Nashville area that would point towards a planned attack on Christmas.

According to Nashville Police Chief John Drake, the police department did not receive any threats, prior to the explosion. He, however, conceded that the attack was ‘intentional’ and that nothing much is known about the motive behind the incident. The cops have also recovered tissue from the explosion site and are now confirming whether there was someone in the RV.

While speaking about the incident, Mayor John Cooper said, “This morning’s attack on our community was intended to create chaos and fear in this season of peace and hope. But Nashvillians have proven time and time again that the spirit of our city cannot be broken.” At the same time, incumbent President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden and Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen have been briefed about the incident.