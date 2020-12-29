Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Home News Reports Highest number of ceasefire violations since 2003 by Pakistani troops along the LoC: Details
News Reports
Updated:

Highest number of ceasefire violations since 2003 by Pakistani troops along the LoC: Details

Breaking all its records since 2003, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the maximum times this year.

OpIndia Staff
Highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan
Representational Image (via dnaindia)
2

Breaking all its records since 2003, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) for the maximum times this year in nearly two decades. Pakistan has reportedly committed 5,100 violations of ceasefire in this year alone along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The number is highest in around 18 years. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan has left around 36 people dead including 24 security personnel and has injured around 130 people. 15 soldiers were martyred along the LoC in Jammu region.

Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling post abrogation of Article 370

In 2019, there were reportedly 3,289 ceasefire violations by the Islamic country along the Indo-Pak border. Out of these ceasefire violations, 1,565 happened in August 2019 along following the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. In the year before, Pakistan violated ceasefire 2,936 times with an average of 8 cases per day. These violations claimed the lives of 61 people and injured 250.

This year, ceasefire violations by Pakistan were five times that of 2017 in which 971 violations were recorded. 31 people including 12 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives in the ceasefire violations in 2017 while 151 were injured. Before both the countries agreed to cease fire along the LoC in 2003, 8, 376 incidents of shelling and firing by Pakistani troops occurred along the border in 2002.

However, for three continuous years- 2004, 2005 and 2006 no violation of ceasefire was recorded. Since 2009 onwards, ceasefire violations by Pakistan has only increased. These violations have severely affected the people living in the border areas including Jammu, Kathu, Kupwara and Baramulla, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Shelling has forced border residents to migrate

According to officials, shelling and firing by Pakistan has forced people to migrate to safer places thrice which has affected education and agricultural activities. A fund of Rs 415 crore was sanctioned by the central government for the protection of border residents to construct underground bunkers along the LoC and the International Border (IB). 7,777 bunkers have been constructed in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts and tenders have reportedly been floated for building more such shelters. India shares 3,323 km border with Pakistan of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPakistan ceasefire violations
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The world shows little faith in Chinese Coronavirus vaccine, including its eternal rental state, Pakistan: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Across the world, nations have been sceptical of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese companies
Read more
Politics

When ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi strongly supported ‘kaala kanoon’ of farm laws, and some ‘intellectuals’ who said the same

Anurag -
As the new farm laws have become a matter of grave debate, political leaders are trying to exploit them for their benefit. But at what cost?
Read more

As Rahul Gandhi holidays in Italy, signs of tension between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot emerge in Rajasthan yet again

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Nonchalant of the developments within the party, as Rahul Gandhi jets away to Italy, reports suggests that all is still not well in Rajasthan

‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’: The year ‘social justice warriors’ finally threw women under the bus

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.

While ‘protesting farmers’ vandalise Jio towers in Punjab, Kejriwal will provide free WiFi at Singhu border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Even as 'protesting farmers' have taken to vandalism and looting of Jio telecom towers in Punjab, Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has now promised free WiFi at Singhu border.

Recently Popular

Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
News Reports

Trump will suffer from a ‘mysterious’ disease, assassination attempt on Putin: Here are Bulgarian Blind Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2021

OpIndia Staff -
'World will suffer from a lot of cataclysms and great disasters. Difficult times will come,' says predictions by Bulgarian Baba Vanga
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan apologises to poet Tisha Agarwal for sharing her poem ‘Chai’ without giving her due credit

OpIndia Staff -
While responding to his apology, Tisha Agarwal expressed her gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan for acknowledging her work.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

His last message before he jumped from the 11th-floor and died was ‘I love you, papa’: Manav’s father opens up

Nupur J Sharma -
On the 4th of May, 2020, the life of one family in upscale Gurugram came to a screeching halt. A 17-year-old boy, Manav, jumped from the 11th floor of his apartment building, landing on the road below and ultimately, losing his life.
Read more
Social Media

Punjab: ‘Protesting farmers’ steal generator set from Jio tower and ‘donate’ it to Gurudwara. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The ‘protestors’ have been targeting Reliance Jio towers because Congress politicians have been spreading rumours and misinformation that "Ambani and Adani are about to exploit farmers". Earlier, the protestors at Delhi border were seen urging people not to use Jio sim.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Highest number of ceasefire violations since 2003 by Pakistani troops along the LoC: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Shelling and firing by Pakistan has severely affected the people living in border areas forcing them to migrate.
Read more
News Reports

Will current COVID-19 vaccines work against new mutant strains detected in UK and South Africa? Here is what scientific advisor to Govt says

OpIndia Staff -
Govt of India has said that the vaccines will work against the Covid-19 variants detected in the UK and South Africa
Read more
World

Donald Trump voted most admired man in USA for 2020, ends Obama’s 12 year reign

OpIndia Staff -
American President Donald Trump unseated his predecessor Barack Obama who had held on to the title for the past 12 years.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav attempts to hold country ransom, makes crazy demands to resolve protests: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav said that they will discuss the repeal of laws against stubble burning which contributes towards air pollution in NCR.
Read more
Politics

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah admits he eats ‘cattle meat’, rants at Congress foundation day event: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah admitted on Monday that he ate 'cattle meat'.
Read more
Crime

After Begumbagh stone pelting, Hindu rally in Indore that was collecting donations for Ram Mandir attacked

OpIndia Staff -
On December 25, a similar rally in Ujjain collecting donations for Ayodhya temple was attacked by a Muslim mob with stones.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The world shows little faith in Chinese Coronavirus vaccine, including its eternal rental state, Pakistan: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Across the world, nations have been sceptical of the efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine produced by the Chinese companies
Read more
Politics

When ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi strongly supported ‘kaala kanoon’ of farm laws, and some ‘intellectuals’ who said the same

Anurag -
As the new farm laws have become a matter of grave debate, political leaders are trying to exploit them for their benefit. But at what cost?
Read more
Politics

Suvendu Adhikari and BJP workers attacked by TMC goons in Nandigram while on their way to Janakinath Temple: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suvendu Adhikari said, "We will not tolerate such attacks. The attackers must be arrested else we know how to launch a mass movement.
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat to lead the way in the renewable energy sector, as state government announces additional benefits in Solar Power policy

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat Solar Power Policy 2021 announced by Gujarat government.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com