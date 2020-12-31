Thursday, December 31, 2020
Home News Reports Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

When Anirban Banerjee used the name ‘Rabindranath Thakur’ in his comments, anchor Aman Chopra interrupted him and asked him to use the ‘correct’ name

OpIndia Staff
0

Zee News anchor Aman Chopra has become a subject of ridicule on social media after he tried to teach a Bengali how to pronounce a Bengali name. Chopra thought that the Rabindranath Tagore is the real name of the author of India’s national anthem, and slammed a TMC leader for using the name Rabindranath Thakur, asking him to say the name ‘correctly’.

The incident happened on 29th December edition of the program ‘Taal Thok Ke’, where Chopra was hosting a panel discussion on the topic ‘who is outsider in Bengal’, a hot political issue ahead of the assembly elections on the state. At the beginning of the show, Aman Chopra raised the question, who is outsider in West Bengal. In response, TMC leader Anirban Banerjee said, those who thinks Rabindranath Thakur was born in Shanti Niketan are outsiders. He alleged that BJP President JP Nadda had said that Rabindranath Tagore was born in Shantiniketan, and by this he implied that leaders of BJP are outsiders in West Bengal.

However, JP Nadda had said that Tagore was born in West Bengal, which was misquoted by the Twitter handle of West Bengal BJP by saying that he was born in Visva Bharati University, located in Shantiniketan.

When Anirban Banerjee used the name ‘Rabindranath Thakur’ in his comments, anchor Aman Chopra interrupted him and asked him to use the ‘correct’ name. ‘Take the name correctly, you don’t even know the correct name. It is Rabindranath Tagore, not Rabindranath Thakur. At least take the name correctly, say the correct name’ he said, insulting Banerjee for not knowing the name of the Nobel laurate.

To this, Banerjee explained that Rabindranath Thakur is the actual name, and the Tagore name was used by the British. But Chopra was unrelenting, and said that TMC does not have a copyright on Tagore to use the Thakur name. He said that Tagore belongs to all, and hence the TMC leader should not use the name ‘Rabindranath Thakur’.

However, the discussion moved onto the main topic, and the matter of Tagore’s name was not raised again.

While he is known as Rabindranath Tagore all over the world, the TMC leader is correct in saying that his real name is Rabindranath Thakur, and his name was changed due to the influence of the British. A lot of names of places and people were changed during the British Raj as the British could not pronounce the local names. Several surnames of West Bengal were a victim of this change, and Thakur was one of them, which became Tagore in English spelling and pronunciation.

It may be noted that in Bengali, the name is still written as Rabindranath Thakur (রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর), therefore, it is natural for native Bengali speaking people to use the original name, instead of the British given name.

Other then Thakur, some other Bengali surnames which were changed during the British raj are Bandopadhyay (Banerjee), Chattopadhyay (Chaterjee), Mukhopadhyay (Mukherjee), Basu (Bose) etc.

Therefore, like Tagore, the Bengali version of the name of Subhash Chandra Bose is Subhash Chandra Basu, and current CM Mamata Banerjee’s name is written as Mamata Bandopadhyay in Bengali. These are not wrong names as the Zee News anchor thinks, but rather these are native versions of the names, and most native people use these names only while talking in Bengali.

If a Bengali uses Thakur or Basu, it does not mean that person is claiming that Tagore or Bose are not national icons, it is just the use of the native name, without any politics behind it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well.

Andhra Pradesh: Shri Ram idol at Ramateertham temple found ‘beheaded’, opposition attacks Jagan Reddy govt

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Another temple attack in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Idol broken, thrown into pond at Ramateertham, Vizianagaram.

Bihar’s female voter is the unsung ‘Person of the Year’, let us give her the respect she has earned: Here is how

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
A day after Bihar Assembly polls results, a much-flustered intellectual declared: “Elections are no longer the most happening things in our democracy.”

Reservation for govt school students: Is the Odisha govt admitting that they have created a new backward class in the state?

Opinions Sambit Nayak -
By announcing reservation for government school students, is CM Naveen Patnaik admitting that in 21 years of his rule, he has created a new backward class in the state?

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

OpIndia Staff -
The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well.
Read more
News Reports

Mexico: Man digs a tunnel to meet married girlfriend, gets caught by husband ‘mud-handed’

OpIndia Staff -
In Mexico, a husband was shocked when he found that his wife's boyfriend has dug a tunnel connecting their houses.
Read more
Social Media

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot thinks Shaheen Bagh Bilkis was ‘fighting for women’s equality’, deletes story later

OpIndia Staff -
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot faced criticism for calling anti-CAA protestor Bilkis as an activist fighting for 'women's equality'.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Shri Ram idol at Ramateertham temple found ‘beheaded’, opposition attacks Jagan Reddy govt

OpIndia Staff -
Another temple attack in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Idol broken, thrown into pond at Ramateertham, Vizianagaram.
Read more
News Reports

CBI raids residences of Trinamool Youth Congress General Secretary in connection with cattle smuggling case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
CBI conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal including two Kolkata residences of TMC Youth Wing General Secretary Vinay Mishra
Read more
News Reports

While holidaying in Italy, Rahul Gandhi decides to create chaos in India by spreading fake news about loan write-offs: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi does not understand the difference between a loan 'write-off' and a loan 'waiver'
Read more
Social Media

What happens to someone’s Gmail, Facebook and other social media accounts after they die? Here are the answers

Anurag -
Death is evident. It is up to you how you want your social media accounts to be after your death.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com