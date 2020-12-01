A day after ex-JNU student Shehla Rashid termed the allegations meted out at her by her “biological father” as baseless and charged him with counter-accusations of domestic violence, Abdul Rashid Shora has refuted the charges.

Speaking to ANI, Shehla’s father claimed that he was restored the right to enter his house by the court merely a day after the complaint was filed against him. He said that had he been a violent person, as alleged by his daughter, there should have been a number of FIRs registered in his name over the years. But there isn’t any, said Shora, strongly refuting his daughter’s accusations of domestic violence.

He reiterated that Shehla formed the party- ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement’ when she went to the US, and all their funds have been coming from anti-national forces. No national party will fund them, opined Shora. He told the news agency that along with asking for security cover for himself he has also urged the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir to investigate into ‘Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement’ party’s fund sources.

Father of Shehla Rashid files complaint against her

Yesterday, Abdul Rashid Shora, the father of ex-JNU student leader and former general secretary Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement Shehla Rashid, had approached the office of DGP, Jammu and Kashmir Police with a written complaint that he is facing death threats from his own daughter. In his letter to the DGP Shora threw light on his daughter’s “notorious activities” and urged the Jammu and Kashmir police to investigate her bank accounts, the property acquired by her at New Delhi, her email accounts and her mysterious financial dealings.

Shehla’s father put out some serious allegations against his daughter saying that Shehla in concordance with Feroz Peerzada, Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and Rasheed Engineer, an ex-MLA carried out “anti-national” activities. He accused her of once receiving Rs 3 crores from ‘notorious people’ to be a part of the Kashmir centric politics.

We have reported that both Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali and ex-MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Rasheed Engineer have been arrested by the NIA in a terror-funding case in the years 2017 and 2019 respectively. According to the IB officials, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali allegedly used his business to funnel ISI funds into Kashmir to promote separatist activities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) first attached properties of Watali worth Rs 1.73 crore in August 2019 and then worth Rs 6.20 Crore in November 2019.

Ex-JNU student hits back at her ‘biological father’

Shortly afterwards, the ex-JNU student hit back at her ‘biological father’ calling his accusations “baseless” and “disgusting”. She described him as ‘wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man’, and said that finally, they have decided to act against them. She alleged that her mother was abused and tortured by her father.

She also said that the family had earlier lodged a complaint against her for domestic violence, and the authorities had asked him to stop. “Since he was restrained from entering the home by the Hon’ble Court, he’s trying to derail the judicial process by resorting to cheap stunts,” she alleged.