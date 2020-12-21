Actor Sonu Sood, who had been in media highlights for his efforts to send migrant workers home amidst the lockdown, now has a ‘temple’ where he is being worshipped. The locals in Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet in Telangana have now dedicated a temple in the name of the actor.

While speaking about it on Sunday, a local emphasised, “He helped so many people during the pandemic. It’s a matter of great delight for us that we’ve constructed his temple.” His well-wishers had also unveiled a statue of the actor.

Telangana: Locals of Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet have constructed a temple to recognize Actor Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work.



A local says, “He helped so many people during the pandemic. It’s a matter of great delight for us that we’ve constructed his temple.” (20.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/XZoj6x55pq — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

In a video shared on Twitter, the locals could be seen performing ‘aarti’ at the temple and raise slogans of ‘Jai Ho Sonu Sood’. “India has only one God and that is Sonu Sood”, claimed another fan.

Erecting ‘temples’ for movie actors have been seen in many cases. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil actor-turned politician Karunanidhi, Rajnikanth, legendary Telugu actor NTR, actress Khushboo Sundar also have temples built by fans.

Sonu Sood emerges at the top in Twitter engagement

Twitteet is an analytics platform that provides ratings and ranks politicians, entertainers, journalists and others based on engagements on the social media platform. It was reported that Sonu Sood gained more Twitter engagements than any other entertainer. Sonu Sood garnered more than triple the number of engagements than Shah Rukh Khan, who came second.

Amusingly, however, Sood has only a fraction of the followers that Shah Rukh Khan has. Sood has become somewhat of a meme on social media since the Coronavirus lockdowns began, that perhaps explains the high engagement.