Following Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement claiming that the BJP will form the government in West Bengal after the upcoming State Assembly elections, TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee said that Shah was not familiar with the situation on ground in West Bengal. Banerjee claimed that CM Mamata Banerjee will be forming government in the state for the third time.

Addressing a public gathering in Midnapore today, the Home Minister, who is on a two-day visit to the state, said that the BJP will get more than 200 seats in the State Assembly elections. Speaking about the TMC leaders who are leaving the party en masse, Shah said that CM Mamata Banerjee will be the only one left in the party by the time elections approach.

Senior Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari has already quit the party and he, along with several important leaders from other parties as well, have already joined the BJP. However, BJP national genera secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that large number of TMC workers of different levels want to join the BJP because of they know that the party is going to form the government.

“We don’t have the list yet, but the number could even run into thousands, largely of workers and different levels from panchayat to district. Everybody knows that the BJP is going to form the government and hence wants to be with us. But the party decides finally who can be inducted”, Vijayvargiya told the Economic Times. Vijayvargiya made it clear that not everyone willing to join the BJP will be accepted into the party and that the decision will be taken by the party.