Thursday, December 31, 2020
Home News Reports From 'Dr Aisha' to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

Misinformation was rife across all areas of public life, not just the pandemic or politics. At OpIndia, we have regularly busted fake news spread by the mainstream media and politicians that the media refuses to fact-check.

OpIndia Staff
From 'Dr Aisha' to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks
Top 10 fake news spread this year
81

The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well. Misinformation was rife across all areas of public life, not just the pandemic or politics. At OpIndia, we have regularly busted fake news spread by the mainstream media and politicians that the media refuses to fact-check.

Here is our list of the Top 10 fact-checks for the year 2020.

Media misquotes deceased IB sleuth Ankit Sharma’s brother

IB Constable Ankit Sharma was murdered by an Islamist mob during the anti-Hindu riots at the national capital. Former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain is an accused in the murder. The Wall Street Journal claimed that they were told by the deceased’s brother that Sharma was murdered by a mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

Ankur Sharma, however, debunked these claims and said he never made that comment and pointed fingers at Tahir Hussain instead. The WSJ report, however, was carried by others as well and reported as gospel truth. Our fact-check can be read here.

Rahul Gandhi gets ‘fact-checked’ by the Russian Embassy in India

Rahul Gandhi has recently claimed that the annual summit between India and Russia has been cancelled due to Moscow’s unease with Quad. Interestingly Gandhi had quoted The Print’s report in which it was alleged the meeting was postponed after Russia “expressed severe reservations on New Delhi joining the Indo-Pacific initiative and Quad, thereby tilting more towards the US.”

The result? Rahul Gandhi was fact-checked by the Russian Embassy itself. Our detailed report can be read here.

Fear-mongering claims about the COVID vaccine

Scientists worked overtime to develop a vaccine for the virus. However, there are several misleading claims about the vaccine and its importance that are making the rounds on social media platforms that need to be debunked.

The claims range from “Why do we need a vaccine?” and “The vaccine will alter the DNA of humans”. We debunk the myths in a comprehensive report here.

Rahul Gandhi claims Chinese forces have intruded 1200 km into Indian territory

Attacking PM Narendra Modi during an election rally at Nawada ahead of the Bihar assembly elections over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi alleged that it was PM Modi who handed over 1,200 kilometres of India’s land to China.

The claim was, of course, false and had no connections with observable reality. The comments were part of a series of misinformation campaign initiated by the Opposition parties over the conflict between India and China at the LAC. Our comprehensive report on the matter can be read here.

‘Ecosystem’ creates a ‘Hindu mob attacked Tanishq showroom’ narrative

A day after the Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch in Gujarat apologised to Hindus for the controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’, the ecosystem came together to build a narrative that the showroom was ‘attacked’ by a ‘mob’ and that the owners were ‘forced’ to put up the apology. It all started when NDTV published ‘breaking news’ that the Gandhidham showroom was ‘attacked’.

In the end, the entire turned out to be a gigantic farce. Our detailed report can be read here.

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi?

In October, various media outlets had reported an attack against a Kashmiri woman named Noor Bhat. The media reports suggested that the Kashmiri woman was assaulted and abused by her landlady and a man in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. However, a day after the woman in southeast Delhi claimed that she was assaulted and abused by her landlady for being a ‘Kashmiri’, more details emerged in the matter exposing her dubious claims.

Our detailed report in the matter can be read here.

Did a Muslim lawyer represent Bhagat Singh and a ‘Brahmin RSS’ man fought for the British against him?

Liberals got innovative in their attempts to peddle their ‘secular’ agenda but unfortunately for them, it led them into making comments that were ostensibly fake news. Social media was rife with misleading claims that Asaf Ali, a Congress member, had defended Bhagat Singh against the British government while ‘RSS’ man Suryanarayan Sharma had worked against the freedom fighter.

The claim, as most such claims made by the liberal grade, turned out to be a titanic lie. Our detailed report can be read here.

‘United Nations’ NGO appreciated ‘Kingdom of Mamata Banerjee’ for their Covid-19 work?

It was a moment of honour for the West Bengal government when a Japan-based non-profit organization associated with the ‘United Nation’ took notice of their work amid the coronavirus pandemic and sent a letter of appreciation to the minister of state, Nirmal Maji. This piece of good news, a moment of pride of West Bengal, was shared by the All India Trinamool Congress on its official Twitter handle.

Was it true? Was the Trinamool Congress accurate in flaunting the NGO’s letter? There are quite a few twists to this story. You can make up your mind after reading the report here.

The curious case of Dr Aisha: The perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus

The Liberal camp is always on the lookout for the perfect victim whose story it can weaponise to peddle its propaganda. Dr Aisha, who tweeted under the handle @Aisha_must_sayz, supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha. The news of her death went viral on social media with an outpouring of grief from all quarters.

Dr. Aisha was young and pretty, as evident from the photographs she shared, but the propaganda collapsed even before it could take off. Our detailed report on the matter can be read here.

NYT insiniuates Hindus are behind Tiktok videos urging Muslims to shun social distancing during Coronavirus crisis

During the early days of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic in India, there were an epidemic of videos on TikTok where Muslim youth could be seen spreading misinformation about the virus. A deliberate attempt was made to insinuate that the TikTok videos, where Muslims advocate against social distancing and ask fellow Muslims to place their faith in Namaz and Allah instead, was somehow created by Hindus to make Muslims fall sick.

Our detailed report on the matter can be read here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstop 10 fake news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well.

Andhra Pradesh: Shri Ram idol at Ramateertham temple found ‘beheaded’, opposition attacks Jagan Reddy govt

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Another temple attack in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Idol broken, thrown into pond at Ramateertham, Vizianagaram.

Bihar’s female voter is the unsung ‘Person of the Year’, let us give her the respect she has earned: Here is how

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
A day after Bihar Assembly polls results, a much-flustered intellectual declared: “Elections are no longer the most happening things in our democracy.”

Reservation for govt school students: Is the Odisha govt admitting that they have created a new backward class in the state?

Opinions Sambit Nayak -
By announcing reservation for government school students, is CM Naveen Patnaik admitting that in 21 years of his rule, he has created a new backward class in the state?

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
Politics

The curious case of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani ‘friend’ Aroosa Alam

OpIndia Staff -
The intrigue between Captain Amarinder Singh and former Pakistani defence journalist Aroosa Alam has been one of the worst kept secrets of Punjab
Read more
Opinions

With 1500 squatters kicked out from Lutyens bungalows, it might explain why its always Modi vs All

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Congress has a long tradition of not implementing rules
Read more
Entertainment

As Sonu Sood’s book ‘I am no messiah’ gets negative ratings, Amazon restricts review submission

OpIndia Staff -
When Sood, in his memoirs, writes that he is not a messiah, he is being quite honest.
Read more
Editor's picks

Shoaib Akhtar’s deranged rant on Pakistani cricketers not making it to ICC list of players for decade will partly redeem your 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar accused the ICC of discouraging unsportsmanlike behaviour. "Now, you cannot push anyone or even say mean things," he lamented.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Maradona: A list of 15 celebrities who passed away in 2020

OpIndia Staff -
This year, consistent with the gloom that has surrounded it, has also seen the deaths of quite a few celebrities, both in India and abroad.
Read more
News Reports

‘Love Caravan’ Harsh Mander, ‘Ichchhadhaari protester’ Yogendra Yadav and more: The Top 10 villains for the year 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Our list of the most heinous villains of the year 2020. And since we are an Indian media outlet, this report is from an Indian perspective.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘Dr Aisha’ to WSJ and NYT: The Top 10 Fake News for the year 2020 and their fact-checks

OpIndia Staff -
The year 2020 was the year of Fake News and Fact Checks. Apart from the Coronavirus pandemic, there was an epidemic of fake news as well.
Read more
News Reports

Mexico: Man digs a tunnel to meet married girlfriend, gets caught by husband ‘mud-handed’

OpIndia Staff -
In Mexico, a husband was shocked when he found that his wife's boyfriend has dug a tunnel connecting their houses.
Read more
Social Media

‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot thinks Shaheen Bagh Bilkis was ‘fighting for women’s equality’, deletes story later

OpIndia Staff -
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot faced criticism for calling anti-CAA protestor Bilkis as an activist fighting for 'women's equality'.
Read more
Crime

Andhra Pradesh: Shri Ram idol at Ramateertham temple found ‘beheaded’, opposition attacks Jagan Reddy govt

OpIndia Staff -
Another temple attack in Andhra Pradesh, Ram Idol broken, thrown into pond at Ramateertham, Vizianagaram.
Read more
News Reports

CBI raids residences of Trinamool Youth Congress General Secretary in connection with cattle smuggling case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
CBI conducted raids at several locations in West Bengal including two Kolkata residences of TMC Youth Wing General Secretary Vinay Mishra
Read more
News Reports

While holidaying in Italy, Rahul Gandhi decides to create chaos in India by spreading fake news about loan write-offs: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi does not understand the difference between a loan 'write-off' and a loan 'waiver'
Read more
Social Media

What happens to someone’s Gmail, Facebook and other social media accounts after they die? Here are the answers

Anurag -
Death is evident. It is up to you how you want your social media accounts to be after your death.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com