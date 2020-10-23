Friday, October 23, 2020
Rahul Gandhi claims China has occupied half of India as he says that Chinese forces have intruded 1200 km into Indian territory

Attacking PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi alleged that it was PM Modi who handed over 1,200 kilometres of India's land to China.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi(Source: CNN)
On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yet again lied about China transgressing into Indian territories by falsely claiming that the Chinese troops had occupied nearly 1,200 kilometers of land.

Speaking at an election rally at Nawada ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi resorted to blatantly mislead people by making false claims that the PLA soldiers have occupied Indian lands up to 1,200 km deep inside into country’s territory after the clashes between Indian and PLA troops in early May.

“The Chinese army killed 20 of our soldiers and took over 1,200 kilometres of our land. Why did our PM insult the heroes by lying that no one came inside India when Chinese soldiers came inside our land. Today he say I bow my head,” said Rahul Gandhi during an election rally at Nawada, Bihar.

This is not the first time that Rahul Gandhi has been making such false claims pertaining to the alleged Chinese incursions into Indian territories. Even last week, during an election rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that PM Modi handed over 1200 sq km of India’s land to China only to protect his own image.

The Gandhi-scion had alleged that PM Modi had lied to the entire nation only to protect his own image. The blatant lies of Rahul Gandhi come even as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said on the floor of the Parliament that China has not intruded into Indian territory.

If one believes Rahul Gandhi’s statements of China occupying nearly 1,200 km of Indian lands, then according to him, at least half of Indian territories would be under Chinese occupation.

If one calculates the distance from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near Ladakh – the epicentre of the recent clashes, the 1,200 km span would include states and union territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and parts of Gujarat, Chattisgarh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. The approximate areas that will be under China’s control as per Rahul Gandhi have been shown in the map below, where the distance of 1200 km from Ladakh has been estimated using the ruler feature of Google Earth.

If we calculate 1200 km distance from entire India-China border and not just from Ladakh, then even more areas will be under China’s control, including the entire northeast, Odisha etc.

In his hurry to attack Modi government, Rahul Gandhi displayed in his lack of understanding of India’s geography and gifted almost half of Indian territories to China. In that case, on Friday Rahul Gandhi made his political speech attacking Prime Minister Modi standing deep inside Chinese territories.

Rahul Gandhi’s complex relationship with facts, numbers

Rahul Gandhi has a habit of taking creative liberty when he interprets numbers. He has always used numerical figures to distort facts and make false claims to target his political rivals.

Last year, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had lied about the loan-waivers given to industrialists and had kept on changing the numbers in every speech he delivered to attack the Modi government.

At first, in November 2016, Rahul Gandhi had claimed that the Modi government had then waived off loans worth Rs 1.1 lakh crores of big industrialists. During campaigning for Gujarat assembly polls in 2017, Rahul Gandhi inexplicably increased this figure by 20,000 Crores to Rs 1.3 lakh crores and repeated the same trite.

In Karnataka, he went a step ahead and conjured up another grand figure- Rs 2.5 Lakh crores that was waived off. A video had gone viral where it can be him claiming that the Modi government had waived loans of 5.50 lakh crore / 3.50 lakh crore / 3.00 lakh crore / 2.50 lakh crore / 1.50 lakh crore / 1.40 lakh crore / 1.30 lakh crore / 1.10 lakh crore owed by richest industrialists.

Fictional waiver amount for industrialists is not the only number that keeps changing in Rahul Gandhi’s speeches. The Congress president has promised Rs 72,000 per year, Rs 72,000 per month and Rs 72,000 crores per year under the NYAY scheme announced by the Congress party.

Last year, in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi had also changed the price of Rafale jet negotiated by UPA government several times, and also changed the amount Modi gave Anil Ambani in the Rafale deal multiple times, also recently he seemed to have settled on Rs 30,000 crore, which is more than the total value of offsets under the deal.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

