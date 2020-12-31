Thursday, December 31, 2020
Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

The decision to demolish the illegal colony and provide alternate accommodation to affected families was taken a month ago by Ujjain Smart City Board.

OpIndia Staff
Ujjain stone pelting on Hindu rally
Police are on a lookout for culprits (via Naidunia)
In the aftermath of the recent stone-pelting by a Muslim mob on a rally taken out by Hindus in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, the police are on a lookout for the culprits. According to Nai Dunia, the bail application of one of the accused was rejected by the court yesterday. So far, 18 people have reportedly been arrested by the police and 5 people have been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). Around 36 people have so far been made accused in the case. Teams of police have been deployed in the areas to prevent any untoward situation.

A rally taken out for collecting funds for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya on December 25 was attacked with stones as it passed through the Muslim dominated area of Begumbagh. The mob vandalised the vehicles left behind by people in rally after they ran for cover on being attacked. The house which was used by stone pelters to attack the rally was later demolished by the police as it was found to be an illegal construction.

Illegal colony where stone-pelting happened to be demolished

According to reports, the local administration is planning to demolish the illegal colony in Begumbagh area where stones were pelted at the rally. The families that will be affected by the demolition will be provided with flats that will be constructed in Dhatravada village. The construction of new flats will entail an expenditure of Rs 15 crore. The municipal corporation had invited tenders from construction companies for the construction of the flats. The administration is likely to finalise the tenders soon.

The new flats will reportedly be provided to affected families at cheaper rates. The construction will be carried under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana within two years. The land where the colony is located will be used for developing parking area and other facilities. The decision to pull down the colony and provide alternate accommodation to affected families was taken about a month ago in a meeting of Ujjain Smart City Board.

