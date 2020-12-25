Several BJP workers, including women, were brutally thrashed by the West Bengal police officials outside Khardah Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday.

The BJP has alleged that its party workers, even the women, were lathi-charged by the West Bengal police during a protest. The videos of West Bengal police thrashing BJP women workers have emerged on social media platforms.

In the video shared by the BJP National general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, West Bengal police officials were seen chasing the BJP workers to thrash them. The visuals of BJP workers bleeding and screaming after being hit by the West Bengal police can also be seen in the video.

According to the reports, the Khardah police on Wednesday arrested a BJP worker Bullet Roy on charges of threatening police. A group of BJP supporters gathered at the police station to protest against the witch-hunt against its party and demanded his release. The matter escalated when a group of women entered the police station premises to protest.

Reportedly, the police tried to intervene and unleashed lathi-charge on the BJP workers to disperse them. This led to a brutal clash between police and BJP supporters, leaving several party workers injured.

More than 40 injured, senior party leader suffered serious blows

Following the lathi-charge, more than 40 party workers, including several women workers, have reportedly been injured. BJYM Kolkata North Suburban District President Pintu Das also suffered injuries. They have been rushed to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal police have arrested seven people for the violence. The arrested seven persons have been released on bail.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu said that party workers were targeted while carrying out a “peaceful demonstration”.

Meanwhile, Panihati’s TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh claimed to media persons that the police had to resort to lathi-charge as the opposition party workers tried to “snatch the firearms of the policemen”.

Political violence continue to rise in West Bengal

Ever since the BJP made inroads in West Bengal, the political violence in West Bengal has only raised with the ruling TMC workers resorting to extreme violence against the opposition cadres. With the assembly elections just months away, the violence has only increased. The Bengal police has also been accused of unleashing violence against BJP workers at the behest of the state government.

The BJP has accused that the law and order in the state is in shambles.