‘Ichchhadhaari’ protestor Yogendra Yadav has today declared that farmer representatives are willing to hold talks with the central government on December 29 regarding farm laws.

Announcing the proposal to hold talks with the central government, Yadav highlighted two points of their agenda viz. modalities to repeal the three farm laws and the procedure to bring law for providing a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Yadav was speaking during a press conference held at Singhu border today where he said that the central government was holding talks with farmer leaders and organizations who are not associated with the ongoing farmer protest. Several other farmer leaders from the Bharatiya Kisan Union and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh were present during the press conference.

Levelling allegations on the central government, he said that the government was trying to paint the farmer protest as an extremist movement. He said that letter has been written by Union Farmers to the central government asking it not to question the letter earlier written by the Front to the government as it was a unanimous decision. He said that the government was trying to defame farmers’ association.

“We urge the government not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible”, said the self-proclaimed psephologist.

Earlier this month, Yadav was barred by the central government from being part of the farmer delegation that went to hold talks with the government. The government had already clarified that it will not be entertaining any political personality during the negotiations with the farmers but Yadav tried to present himself as farmers’ representative. Since then, it appears that in order to have access to negotiations with the government, he is willing to brand actual farmers engaged in negotiations as not being part of the protest.

Farmer representatives had refused to participate in the 6th round of talks with the government saying that they would not settle for anything less than total repeal of the farm laws. The government had refused to repeal the laws but had agreed to make specific amendments considering the demands of farmers.