For Congress, ‘democracy’ is a cherished value. However, for ‘democracy’ to be a cherished value, it has to be bent and given definitions that suit their needs from time to time. A similar exercise was undertaken by Youth Congress recently, where to promote ‘internal democracy’, they proceeded to scrap internal democracy by doing away with internal polls.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Youth Congress has scrapped the electoral-college and secret ballot methods for President selection and instead, it is replacing it with a new system where those who induct the most number of members would emerge as the front-runners to become President. Thereafter, Congress would ‘interview’ the top three candidates and ‘select’ a state unit chief. This new method has reportedly been introduced in Himachal Pradesh already. A Congress functionary told HT that this new system was being adopted to bring internal democracy in Youth Congress.

Reportedly, the top three candidates with maximum enrolment will be called for an interview and the final selection will be based on ideology and previous organisational work.

The report cited anonymous sources saying that the same process will be followed in the states of Gujarat, Telangana and Mumbai. However, elections to the posts in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will be held as per the old format given that the process in these states had started some months ago, the functionary added.

The system of the secret ballot was reportedly introduced by Rahul Gandhi. However, the Youth Congress had repeatedly flagged issues with the system to Rahul Gandhi and later, even to Sonia Gandhi. It would make sense for Congress to have issues with democratic processes that they cannot really control. We see that all-pervasive mentality often, even outside Congress internal elections, where they have been complicit in fomenting trouble in the country because they did not like the result of the democratic process.

According to HT, a Congress functionary said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, will review this model in January-February next year and take a final call on the selection process to be adopted in the youth wing.