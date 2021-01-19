Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Social Media In 2013, NCERT had admitted they have no documents to back claims on Qutab...
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

In 2013, NCERT had admitted they have no documents to back claims on Qutab Minar made in textbooks

DESS further said that they do not have any evidence to support the above-mentioned assertion. The names of those who proposed the content are mentioned in the book, and it was approved by the National Monitoring Committee, Chaired by Prof. Mrinal Miri.

OpIndia Staff
Qutab Minar: NCERT has nothing to back claims made on their book, as per RTI reply
Representational image:Suanlian Tangpua/Pixabay)
173

One of the most famous monuments in Delhi is Qutab Minar is believed to be constructed by two Muslim rulers named Qutbuddin Aybak and Iltutmish. At least this is what we had learned in our school days from our school books, and the website of Delhi Tourism also says so. However, there is a twist in the story. In 2012, Neeraj Atri, author of Brainwashed Republic, wrote to the National Council Of Educational Research And Training (NCERT) and asked for the source of this information.

The NCERT did not have any.

In his Right to Information (RTI) application, Atri said asked NCERT about a specific figure in the Class VII history textbook titled Our Pasts – II. In Chapter 3 of the book titled “The Delhi Sultans,” on page 36, there is a figure of Qutab Minar and a description of the structure written on the left side. It reads, “Quwwat al-Islam mosque and minaret, built during the last decade of the twelfth century. This was the congregational mosque of the first city built by the Delhi Sultans, described in the chronicles as Dehli-i- Kuhna (the old city). The mosque was enlarged by Iltutmish and Alauddin Khalji. The minar was built by two Sultans: Qutbuddin Aybak and Iltutmish.”

RTI application filed by Neeraj Atri (Source: Neeraj Atri’s Twitter account)

Atri asked about the source of the information that these two Sultans made the minar along with the information about the authors and contributors who proposed the information to be added in the book. He had also asked if the NCERT has certified copies of any epigraphic or other evidence to prove the claims made in the book. The questions he asked were:

  • Certified copies of the references/texts which were used to conclude that the structure called Qutub Minar was built by these Sultans, as per records
  • Certified copies of any epigraphic or other evidence to support to the above mentioned assertion, as per records
  • Name(s) of the persons who had put forward the proposal for including the above mentioned sentences in the textbook, as per records
  • Name(s) of the persons who vetted the proposal
  • Certified copies of the file notings pertaining to this assertion

Reply from DESS, NCERT

The application was submitted on November 28, 2012. On January 1, 2013, the Department of Education in Social Sciences (DESS) under NCERT replied to his query. In her reply, Prof. Saroj Bala Yadav, Head, DESS & Public Information Officer, said that her office received a copy of RTI on December 11, 2012. To his queries, the department said that there are no records of any references/texts that were used to conclude that those two Sultans built the Minar.

Reply from DESS (Source: Neeraj Atri’s Twitter account)

DESS further said that they do not have any evidence to support the above-mentioned assertion. The names of those who proposed the content are mentioned in the book, and it was approved by the National Monitoring Committee, Chaired by Prof. Mrinal Miri.

Prof. Miri has a PhD in Philosophy from Cambridge University. When we checked the details about the team involved in compiling the book, we found that the Archaeological Survey of India provided the figure of Qutub Minar. However, the book does not provide any specific information chapter-wise about the historians or contributors who worked on the book. The list of team members only contains names and their designations. PDF of the book can be downloaded [PDF] for free from NCERT’s website.

Team details as mentioned in the Book (Source: NCERT)

The information on Qutab Minar on Government websites

The website of Delhi Tourism has interesting information about the Minar. It says Qutab-ud-din Aibak built the Minar in 1193, immediately after the defeat of Delhi’s last Hindu kingdom. However, the website further stated, “Qutab-ud-din Aibak, the first Muslim ruler of Delhi, commenced the construction of the Qutab Minar in 1200 AD, but could only finish the basement. His successor, Iltutmush, added three more storeys, and in 1368, Firoz Shah Tughlak constructed the fifth and the last storey.”

No one knows why NCERT book says two Sultans built Qutab MInar.
Screenshot from Delhi Tourism official website

As per KnowIndia website by the Government of India, the foundation stone was laid down by Aibak in 1199. It has to be noted that Aibak demolished 27 Hindu and Jain temples, and their stones were used to construct the rectangular courtyard of the structure. This fact is used by Tourism website to assert the reason behind the presence of Hindu and Jain ornamentation in the structure. It says, “The main mosque comprises of an inner and outer courtyard, decorated with shafts and surrounded by piller. Most of these shafts are from the 27 Hindu temples, which were plundered to construct the mosque. It is, therefore, not surprising that the Muslim mosque has typical Hindu ornamentation.” Qutab Minar is a Heritage Building under UNESCO.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNCERT textbook, NCERT books, Mughal Islamic history
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav
Read more

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Fact-Check Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news

Terror group SFJ plans to plunge national capital into darkness, calls for destroying electric grids in Delhi on Republic Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Terror group Sikh For Justice which is demanding Khalistan, has called to destroy power grid on Republic Day.

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

Media OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added

‘When will Rahul Gandhi and Congress stop lying on China?’: BJP Pres JP Nadda tears into Rahul Gandhi’s jibe on Arunachal Pradesh land

Politics OpIndia Staff -
While taking a dig on PM Modi, senior Congress leader tweeted how PM Modi had promised he wont let the country bow down.

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Media

While Times Now goes hammer and tongs after Arnab Goswami, here is what Times of India published ahead of air-strike

OpIndia Staff -
The Arnab Goswami private WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police have created quite the storm.
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s latest publicity stunt: Makes donation for Ram Mandir construction to score political brownie points

OpIndia Staff -
"Religion is no test of nationality but a personal matter between man and his God", Digvijaya Singh quoted Mahatma Gandhi.
Read more
Opinions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

‘Different policy for Indian and European users serious concern’: GoI directs WhatsApp to withdraw proposed privacy policy changes

OpIndia Staff -
The GoI has written to Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, regarding privacy concerns and urged him to withdraw them.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Somnath Bharti released from jail, AAP workers welcome him with ‘Modi-Yogi murdabad’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti was sent to 14 days judicial custody for dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and threatening police officers.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is our global approach’: After CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde floats ‘deamplification’ and more account suspensions

OpIndia Staff -
Project Veritas, has released a video where Vijaya Gadde, the legal and policy head of Twitter, discusses further censorship.
Read more
Cricket

Watch: The historic moment when India secured the victory at Gabba, congratulations pour in from all quarters

OpIndia Staff -
BCCI announced Rs.5 crore bonus as India wins Gabba test by 3 wickets due to stellar knocks from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.
Read more
Cricket

India Vs Australia: Ajinkya Rahane’s gesture after fighting a bitter series wins hearts

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, before taking the trophy gifted Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon a signed t-shirt.
Read more
Cricket

Bruised but not broken: Indian creates history in Gabba, defeats Australia in its own bastion after 32 years

OpIndia Staff -
A predominantly inexperienced Indian side defeated Australia in its own bastion at the Gabba cricket stadium in Brisbane.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com