The Ashoka University has announced that it is withdrawing tweets and posts where they had introduced Nidhi Razdan as an associate professor at Harvard University “pending further cross-verification”. Nidhi Razdan had earlier revealed that she fell victim to a phishing attack and she was never really offered a job at Harvard.

Ashoka University is withdrawing tweets related to Nidhi Razdan

The Kautilya School of Public Policy (KSPP) has also appeared to have quietly edited their website to remove the Razdan’s Harvard links.

Kautilya School of Public Policy has edited their website regarding information about Nidhi Razdan

People on social media have also pointed out that the KSPP and those associated with it have quietly deleted their tweets and posts where they introduced Nidhi Razdan as an Associate Professor at Harvard.

It was @KautilyaSPP.

All old tweets deleted now though.

Here are some SS….All these tweets are deleted now!

Twitter had erupted after Nidhi Razdan revealed that she had fallen for a phishing attack and that Harvard University had not really offered her a job. Following the revelation, Joshua Benton, senior director and former Director of the Nieman Journalism Lab of the Nieman Foundation at Harvard University, clarified that Harvard University does not have a school of journalism or department of journalism and has no professors either.

As early as September 2020, a Twitter user had pointed out that the course does not appear on Harvard’s course list. Following the revelation, netizens had reacted to the matter questioning how she had fallen for the phishing attack.