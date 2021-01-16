Saturday, January 16, 2021
CNN’s ‘Ted Cruz-Dorito’ clarification is fake, but here is a real ‘crowbar-ProBar’ correction issued post spreading fake news

CNN's correction of Ted Cruz was fake but its correction of Ted Lieu holding a probar instead of crowbar is genuine
Ted Cruz(L), Ted Lieu(R)
0

A hoax that had gone viral on the internet claimed that the Cable News Network (CNN) was forced to issue a clarification for stating that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol that was later discovered to be a Dorito snack chip stuck to his suit. On Friday, an image surfaced on social media websites, showing a correction to a story that CNN had published on its website.

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Sen. Ted Cruz was seen wearing a pin featuring a QAnon symbol. It was later discovered that this was not a QAnon pin but a Doritos snack chip stuck to his suit,” the viral note read.

However, those who went on the CNN’s website in search of the article did not find what they were expecting as there was no story by the news network claiming Cruz of donning a pin for the controversial theory. Someone who shared the note on Twitter later revealed that the note was fake.

The Ted Cruz-Dorito hoax was an instant hit as thousands took online to make fun of Cruz for being untidy and unkempt. However, Cruz took it in a lighter vein, later sharing the screenshot of the doctored images and trolling those who had shared it.

‘I do love Doritos,” Cruz tweeted while sharing the fake images.

It is speculated that the doctored images were used by the detractors to criticise Cruz and some of his colleagues who moved ahead with objections to last week’s Electoral College ballot-counting even after a group of livid Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S Capitol. Nevertheless, shortly after the images went viral, it was promptly clarified that the correction was fake and such an article did not exist on the CNN website.

Ted-Cruz-Dorito clarification fake, but read about the genuine ‘crowbar-probar’ correction by CNN

While one correction was evidently fake, a genuine correction was issued by CNN in another article pertaining to Ted Lieu holding a crowbar while being at his office during the Capitol siege. A couple of days ago, CNN, the multinational media organisation, was the butt of all jokes for its embarrassing gaffe of declaring Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif, of holding a “crowbar” when an angry mob stormed the Capitol Hill last week. However, in reality, the lawmaker had actually grabbed an energy bar.

CNN was quick to recognise its faux pas and it soon issued a prompt correction.

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office. He grabbed a ProBar energy bar,” a correction for a CNN story titled “How a swift impeachment was born under siege” said.

The article stated that Lieu was compelled to leave his office in the Cannon Office Building as the rebels converged on the US Capitol.

CNN’s correction on crowbar-probar widely discussed on social media websites

CNN’s correction was extensively discussed on social media websites, evoking risible responses from scores of people. Many users hailed the clarification as to the “Correction of the day” while others pleasantly mused over the possibility of Lieu wielding a crowbar to protect himself from the insurrectionists.

A WSJ reporter called it “Correction of the day”.

Another social media user Brianna Wu said she loved the idea of Lieu grabbing a crowbar and deciding to take on the insurrectionists by himself.

Several others also wondered that the editors and the reporters who authored the report are not to be faulted for assuming that the legislator might have actually grabbed a crowbar to defend himself.

Most of the people couldn’t hide their amusement over the correction tendered by CNN. Here are some of the reactions:

The CNN issued a clarification, stating that Lieu was simply hungry as opposed to the original report which misled readers into believing that the legislator held a crowbar to ward off rampaging protesters. Lieu was apparently holding a ProBar, an energy bar, and not a crowbar to fight off the demonstrators.

“California Rep. Ted Lieu was forced to evacuate his office in the Cannon Office Building as insurrectionists converged on the Capitol. Grabbing a ProBar energy bar in his office, Lieu said he and his chief of staff called the top aide to Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline while wandering the halls and asked if they could hunker down in Cicilline’s office in the Rayburn House Office Building,” the updated version of the story read.

