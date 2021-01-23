Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home News Reports Disagreements emerge between China and Pakistan over CPEC project funding as Pakistan seeks concession...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Disagreements emerge between China and Pakistan over CPEC project funding as Pakistan seeks concession on loan interest

China is reluctant to lend money for ML-1 because Pakistan has already sought debt relief to meet G-20 lending conditions and it is not in a position to give sovereign guarantees

OpIndia Staff
China-Pakistan CPEC funding discord
Pakistani PM Imran Khan (via EPA/Rahat Dar), Chinese President Xi JinPing (via indianexpress)
125

China and Pakistan are reportedly facing some disagreements regarding the Belt and Road Initiative that has resulted in a delay in holding the annual bilateral summit of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to Economic Times, disagreements have emerged between the two countries over the Main Line 1 (ML -1) railway project and special economic zones under the CPEC. The ML-1, worth$ $6.8 billion, is the largest project under the CPEC. Pakistan wants to borrow $6 billion that China is expected to lend in the project at a concessional rate of less than 3%. However, China is reportedly hesitant in agreeing Pakistan’s demand as it feels that the local politics in Pakistan will pose obstacles in getting returns on the investment for China.

China reluctant to accept Pakistan’s demands

The ET quoted the statement of a senior journalist from Lahore, Nasir Jamal, given to Japanese media outlet Nikkei which read, “China is reluctant to lend money for ML-1 because Pakistan has already sought debt relief to meet G-20 lending conditions and it is not in a position to give sovereign guarantees”.

“China is much more comfortable deferring payments or providing new financing than it is offering concessional rates in the first place. This approach provides Beijing with greater leverage and control even if they are willing to be very flexible at the back-end”, Adrew Small, a senior trans-Atlantic fellow with Asia program at the German Marshall Fund told Nikkei .

JCC meeting being delayed due to disagreements between the two countries

The disagreements between the two countries have been pushing the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting that had earlier been delayed due to Covid outbreak. The JCC, that governs the CPEC, is jointly chaired by Pakistan’s minister for planning, development and special initiatives and the vice-chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission. The first meeting of the JCC was held in August 2013 and the last meeting was held in November 2019. The 10th meeting of the JCC scheduled to take place in December 2020 could not be held due to pandemic.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Railways had reportedly asked the Pakistani government to provide 11 billion rupees for providing security to ML-1. Pakistan is reportedly renegotiating its $6 billion extended fund facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was suspended in April last year. The program will only be resumed by the IMF if Pakistan does not take any new commercial loan. Therefore, Pakistan is seeking concessions in the ML-1 project.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him
Read more

Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted.

Masked man claims he was ‘assigned’ to shoot farmers, farm leader helps him remember his confession

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The masked man claimed that he and others were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and unleash violence during farmers protest

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells a completely different story: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa smashes the windscreen of his own car with a hockey stick, alleges Delhi police did it

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

India sees Yogi Adityanath as PM Modi’s successor, Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere: Survey

OpIndia Staff -
As per the India Today Mood of the Nation survey, Rahul Gandhi virtually is no challenge to PM Narendra Modi
Read more
WTF News

Texas AG sues President Joe Biden over ‘unlawful and perilous’ freeze on the deportation of illegal immigrants: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is facing trouble as his administration is now being sued by Texas over its decision to freeze deportation of illegal immigrants.
Read more
News Reports

Protesters in Uttarakhand show complete disregard for lives of policemen, protesting Congress workers in MP force police to use water cannons

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers were up for a rude shock while organising a march from Jawahar Chowk to Raj Bhavan in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

TRP row: Times Network ‘contemplates’ to sue BARC, alleges ‘large scale manipulation’ to help Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
Times Network alleges that BARC officials had 'manually reduced' the ratings of Times Now to help Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Stripped, hung upside down, one other beaten with pipe and still in their custody: 5 big revelations by ‘Masked Man’ Yogesh about farmer leaders

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, however, masked man Yogesh has made revelations that would give everyone cause for immense concern.
Read more
News Reports

Disagreements emerge between China and Pakistan over CPEC project funding as Pakistan seeks concession on loan interest

OpIndia Staff -
The countries are facing disagreement over the ML-1 railway project and the special economic zones under the CPEC.
Read more
News Reports

Photos of 4 ‘farmer’ leaders recovered from ‘masked man’ Yogesh, planted by farmers to make the fake murder plot believable: Details

OpIndia Staff -
'Masked man' Yogesh Singh was propped by the 'farmer' leaders claiming that he was part of a plot to murder four farmer leaders
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Forest officials arrest 5 accused of killing and eating a leopard cub, were planning to sell nails, teeth skin weighing 50 kgs

OpIndia Staff -
While poaching of wild animals is not uncommon, the forest officials were shocked to learn that the miscreants consumed the meat of the leopard.
Read more
News Reports

India becomes the fastest country to administer 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in just 6 days

OpIndia Staff -
India has left the US behind by crossing the million mark in just six days as compared to nine days taken by the US.
Read more
News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com