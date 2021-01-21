Thursday, January 21, 2021
Updated:

Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India's manufacturing facility in Pune. Details

As per reports, the fire incident happened at an under-construction building and it has not impacted any vaccine manufacturing units. Storage facilities are also safe.

OpIndia Staff
Fire at Serum Institute in Pune/ Image Source: News18
 A fire broke out at the Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India (SII) in Maharashtra’s Pune on Thursday.

Following the fire incident at the facility, eight fire tenders are on the spot to control the fire. As per reports, the fire incident happened at an under-construction building and it has not impacted any vaccine manufacturing units. Storage facilities are also safe.

Visuals of smoke billowing from several buildings at the site have gone viral on the internet. It is notable here that Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is currently making the Covishield vaccine, prepared by Oxford-AstraZeneca and nit just India, but several nations world wide are dependent on this cheap vaccine to immunise their populations against the Wuhan Coronavirus.

The production of Covishield was also not reportedly being carried out at the Manjri plant of Serum Institute of India, as per reports.

The fire incident at Serum Institute of India facility comes just a week after it rolled out the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine – Covishield. 

It is pertinent to note that SII’s Covishield is one of the first coronavirus vaccines in India to get restricted emergency-use approval. The Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd was founded by Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966. It manufactures more than half of the world’s vaccines.

