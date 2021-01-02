Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi Police busts car-theft syndicate that sold cars in Naxal-hit areas, kingpin Waseem absconding,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police busts car-theft syndicate that sold cars in Naxal-hit areas, kingpin Waseem absconding, 2 arrested

Waseem, assisted by a close associate Riyaz, had stolen fifteen luxury stolen vehicles such as Fortuner, Creta, Brezza, Skoda, Ertiga, with one Royal Enfield motorcycle have been recovered. The gang sold the vehicles in the Naxal-hit areas making it difficult for them to be recovered.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police nabs a car theft gang/ Image Source: Siasat
73

The Delhi police have busted a crime syndicate involved in the theft and sale of more than 500 high-end luxury cars from Delhi and NCR. According to reports, the Delhi police have nabbed three key members of the syndicate that robbed high-end cars. The kingpin Waseem has been operating in Delhi, Jaunpur and Raipur in Chhattisgarh for the last five years and has been involved in the theft of more than 500 cars.

Waseem, assisted by a close associate Riyaz, had stolen fifteen luxury stolen vehicles such as Fortuner, Creta, Brezza, Skoda, Ertiga, with one Royal Enfield motorcycle have been recovered. The gang sold the vehicles in the Naxal-hit areas making it difficult for them to be recovered.

Reportedly, Waseem and his close associate Riyaz had formed a gang of auto-lifters about 5-6 years back. They purchased damaged cars’ scrap from the portals of different insurance companies and websites along with the original documents. Thereafter, they stole the cars of the same make, model and colour from Delhi/NCR and replaced it with the details of the scrapped cars by tampering with the engine and chassis numbers.

“These stolen cars would be sold later in small towns like Jaunpur, Raipur etc., through car dealers. They’d change the details so skillfully that even the transport authorities and finance companies could not detect the tampering. The gang then established its base in the Naxal-hit areas for selling the stolen vehicles to make it difficult for such vehicles to be recovered,” said Deepak Yadav, DCP East Delhi.

Rajikullah Khan, a 33-year-old resident of Raipur in Chhattisgarh became part of the gang in 2018. His role was to sell the stolen cars with tampered chassis and engine numbers in Raipur.

Another accused Satish Kumar, a resident of Nand Nagri in Delhi, is a car painter. Kumar had come in contact with Waseem who persuaded him to join them and asked him to deliver the stolen cars to the receivers at various places. Another accused Kunal Yadav, also came in contact with Waseem in 2018, who enticed him with the promise of easy money.

Kunal bought scrapped cars from the web portals of various insurance companies and car dealers and turned them over to Waseem. The kingpin Waseem, who has gone absconding is yet to be arrested and several teams have been formed to arrest him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.
Read more
News Reports

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated
Read more

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore

SEBI imposes penalty worth crores on Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and two other entities for ‘manipulative trading’: Details

Law OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has asked Reliance to pay Rs 25 crore while imposing a penalty of Rs 15 crore on its Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists

Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country a Hindu Rashtra

World OpIndia Staff -
Former Deputy PM of Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has demanded an all party meeting to reinstate the Constitutional Monarchy.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

‘Possible that people inside your home will respond to your crime’: Iran issues threats, says US President Donald Trump ‘not safe on Earth’

OpIndia Staff -
Tensions between the US and Iran flared up after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered sanctions against the Islamic country.
Read more
News Reports

Support for agro reforms grow as more than 850 experts, noted academicians says laws will open market for farmers

OpIndia Staff -
Expressing strong support for the farm reforms initiated by the Modi government, more than 850 academicians have written a letter
Read more
Crime

Dragged from scooty, molested, threatened with consequences if she does not convert to Islam and marry: Harrowing story of a Bareilly girl

OpIndia Staff -
The victim of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) from Bareilly cried, threatened to commit suicide if her persecutor is not punished
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police busts car-theft syndicate that sold cars in Naxal-hit areas, kingpin Waseem absconding, 2 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi police have busted a crime syndicate involved in the theft and sale of more than 500 high-end luxury cars from Delhi and NCR
Read more
News Reports

First chargesheet filed under UP anti-conversion law against one Afzal for abducting a Dalit woman and trying to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The UP government had passed the ordinance against forceful conversion to deal with rising cases of Grooming jihad in the state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb is not uncle of Muslims’: Shiv Sena in Saamana as rift within MVA widens over renaming Aurangabad to ‘Sambhaji Nagar’

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has opposed the move by Shiv Sena to rename the Aurangabad city as ‘Sambhaji Nagar’
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai gets a T-Shirt gift from his daughter, Netizens explains how his daughter called out his shoddy ‘journalism’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai, who is often hailed as the 'Michelangelo of the Indian Journalism', shared an image of a gift by his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Lord Subrahmanya murti found desecrated in Andhra Pradesh only a few days after 400-year-old Lord Ram murti was found beheaded

OpIndia Staff -
Few days after murti of Lord Ram was vandalised at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district, a Lord Subrahmanya murti in Lord Vigneshwara temple was found desecrated
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Haj Committee tacitly tells Muslims to not comply with the law as logjam between Govt and Muslim clerics continue over IT returns

OpIndia Staff -
Since Nov, Muslim clerics have been demanding that the 5% GST levied on Haj pilgrimage and the mandatory filing of tax return be exempt
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com