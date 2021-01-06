Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home News Reports Hong Kong authorities arrest 53 opposition leaders under the national security law as China...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Hong Kong authorities arrest 53 opposition leaders under the national security law as China escalates crackdown on pro-democracy camp

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday morning arrested dozens of pro-democracy legislators and activists for participating in an informal primary elections last year

OpIndia Staff
China arrests dozens of activists and pro-democracy officials to suppress dissent
53 pro-democracy officials and activists were arrested by Hong Kong police(Source: cbc.ca)
3

In an unprecedented crackdown against Hong Kong‘s pro-democracy camp, China rounded up 53 elected pro-democracy officials and activists early Wednesday for their participation in an unofficial primary election for the territory’s legislature last year.

The mass arrest is the biggest sweep of the opposition leaders under the new national security law imposed by Beijing to stamp out dissent in the semiautonomous territory. The Hong Kong security secretary, Josh Lee, regarded by the pro-democracy proponents as China’s lackey, defended the crackdown stating that the actions of the leaders and activists were subverting the city’s government.

“The operation today targets the active elements who are believed to be involved in the crime of overthrowing, or interfering (and) seriously destroy the Hong Kong government’s legal execution of duties,” said John Lee, Hong Kong’s security minister, in a news conference.

On Wednesday morning, a legion of 1,000 national security forces was deployed as a part of Beijing’s sweeping clampdown on Hong Kong’s opposition figures. About 53 people were arrested, including an American lawyer John Clancey, who served as treasurer for a group that helped organise the informal primary elections and also searched the premises of law firm Ho Tse Wai & Partners.

Besides, the police also raided the house of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy supporter Joshua Wong, claiming that the activist had participated in the primaries. Mr Wong is serving a 13-months jail sentence in connection with his role in the 2019 Hong Kong protests, an accusation not linked with the new national security law forcibly passed by China in June last year.

The legislative election that would have followed the unofficial primaries was postponed by a year by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who cited the public health risks during the coronavirus pandemic. Mass resignations and disqualifications of pro-democracy lawmakers have left the legislature largely a pro-Beijing body.

National Security Law provides unbridled powers to China to undermine opposition and suppress pro-democracy forces

With the recent arrests, the Chinese government has escalated its efforts in weakening the opposition in Hong Kong and eliminating their presence from the governmental institutions. However, this is not the first time that China has used the whip of the national security law to quell the opposition.

Last year, the government disqualified pro-democracy lawmakers from running in September election in the Legislative Council. Subsequently, the legislative council elections were postponed by a year by Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam citing coronavirus concerns. But, many in the pro-democracy camp claimed that the officials were trying to avert an embarrassing loss for the pro-Beijing legislators.

A few months later, in November, the Hong Kong government disqualified another four pro-democracy legislators, who it said had advocated or had been insufficiently critical of the US sanctions on the city.

Media mogul Jimmy Lai and pro-democracy activists hauled up by Hong Kong authorities under the NSL

Ever since China passed the sweeping national security law in Hong Kong, effectively ending its autonomy, it has sought to use the statute of the law to command total obedience. In December 2020, media mogul Jimmy Lai was charged with foreign collusion offences and endangering national security under the draconian national security law (NSL). The owner of Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily, Lai has been one of the most fierce pro-democratic voices in Hong Kong.

The move came a week after the Hong Kong authorities jailed activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow, and Ivan Lam with the sentence between for 7 to 13 months for their roles in an unauthorised protest outside police headquarters last year. A total of 16 pro-democracy activists, including students involved in a peaceful campus demonstration, had been arrested by the authorities.

A few days ago, on December 29, Hong Kong student activist Tony Chung was sentenced to four months in prison for insulting the Chinese flag during a protest in May last year. The 19-year-old activist was guilty of unlawful assembly and defiling the Chinese flag under the national security law after he was filmed throwing the flag to the ground during scuffles outside Hong Kong’s parliament in 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Protesting Punjab farmers build walls, fully functional homes at Delhi border camps

OpIndia Staff -
From gym and massage chairs, the Punjab farmers now even have 'hookahs' and walls around their tents in middle of roads.
Read more
Opinions

When media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh expresses disdain for ‘strong leadership’ in a democracy

S. Sudhir Kumar -
In The Hindu, media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Harish Khare expresses his disdain for 'strong leadership'
Read more

‘If I go to Taj Mahal, Centre will think I am there to buy it’: Robert Vadra on I-T interrogations

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra has said that he is being targeted and there has been no tax-evasion on his part.

Communists’ pseudo-science that wiped out 300 lakh people – and how it is related to Coronavirus

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Since farmers are in the news these days, I thought I would tell this story of the Communist war on biology and agricultural science in general.

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.

ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra demands the culprits who poisoned him to be caught and punished, hints at involvement of espionage agency

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra had revealed in a Facebook post that he was poisoned with Arsenic Trioxide in May 2017

Recently Popular

News Reports

Congress leader Kirti Azad slammed on social media after distasteful comment on Sourav Ganguly following the latter’s heart attack

OpIndia Staff -
Kirti Azad is facing great criticism on social media for his disgusting tweet at Sourav Ganguly after the latter suffered a heart attack.
Read more
News Reports

Former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra reveals he was poisoned with deadly Arsenic Trioxide in 2017: Exclusive Details

OpIndia Staff -
The former ISRO SAC Director Tapan Misra said in a Facebook post that an assassination attempt was made on him in May 2017
Read more
Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
World

‘Jack Ma will either be jailed or end up dead’: A prediction from 2019 that has gained great relevance as the Chinese billionaire disappears

OpIndia Staff -
Jack Ma has reportedly disappeared from the African talent show that he created and was replaced by an Alibaba Executive.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

How ABP News used titillating image of Sana Khan, who left showbiz for Allah, to insinuate her husband leaked her nudes

OpIndia Staff -
Social media has been abuzz with reports that her Sana Khan's cleric husband leaked her nudes on their honeymoon.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists go mental after some tourists pose with saffron flags at Taj Mahal

OpIndia Staff -
Other Islamists and 'liberals' just went pure abusive while basking in the glory of their 'Mughal ancestors'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Hong Kong authorities arrest 53 opposition leaders under the national security law as China escalates crackdown on pro-democracy camp

OpIndia Staff -
53 elected pro-democracy officials and activists arrested in Hong Kong their participation in an unofficial primary election last year
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 2 children killed while playing with a hand grenade they found and brought home, 3 critical

OpIndia Staff -
The children had taken the live grenade to their home after finding it on a street in Pakistan's Peshawar.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting Punjab farmers build walls, fully functional homes at Delhi border camps

OpIndia Staff -
From gym and massage chairs, the Punjab farmers now even have 'hookahs' and walls around their tents in middle of roads.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Is the Indian Railways planning to increase passenger fares from January 6, 2021

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railways dismissed claims about increase in passenger fares.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Jacobite faction of Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church demand an ordinance to protect churches they lost due to Supreme Court verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church has lost possession of churches to the Orthodox church and now fighting to retain them in Kerala
Read more
Opinions

When media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh expresses disdain for ‘strong leadership’ in a democracy

S. Sudhir Kumar -
In The Hindu, media advisor to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Harish Khare expresses his disdain for 'strong leadership'
Read more
News Reports

‘If I go to Taj Mahal, Centre will think I am there to buy it’: Robert Vadra on I-T interrogations

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra has said that he is being targeted and there has been no tax-evasion on his part.
Read more
Opinions

Communists’ pseudo-science that wiped out 300 lakh people – and how it is related to Coronavirus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Since farmers are in the news these days, I thought I would tell this story of the Communist war on biology and agricultural science in general.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala HC sets aside trial court judgment acquitting accused in the Walayar minor sisters’ rape case, orders re-trial

OpIndia Staff -
Setting aside the acquittal of the accused, the Kerala HC has asked the Walayar rape case accused to surrender before the trial court
Read more
Crime

Actress Preity Talreja alleges assault, threats by husband after fake ‘Nikah’ in a mosque, claims police apathy

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Preity Talreja alleged domestic abuse, torture and threats by husband Abhijit Petkar. Says the police are not helping her.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com