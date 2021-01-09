Saturday, January 9, 2021
Updated:

From importing everything, now India is ready to save humanity with two Made in India Covid-19 vaccines: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi reflected the transition India has gone through over time from a country that till recently imported medical devices and equipment to one that is ready to "save humanity" with two Made-In-India vaccines to fight coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi spoke at the inaugural address of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention (source: Twitter)
9

Speaking during the inauguration of the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, PM Narendra Modi proudly reflected the transition India has gone through over time from a country that till recently imported medical devices and equipment to one that is ready to “save humanity” with two Made-In-India vaccines to fight coronavirus.

“India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines,” PM Modi said during the virtual inauguration, furthering that the entire world is not only waiting for the Indian COVID-19 vaccines but also looking at how it rolls out the largest vaccination programme in the world.

Lauding the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the global community during the coronavirus pandemic, Modi expressed gratitude to them for their contribution to the PM Cares Fund. “In the midst of these challenges, the way Indian-origin colleagues across the world have worked, have done their duty, it is a matter of pride for all of us. These are the sacraments of our soil”, PM Modi said.

Modi appreciated the fact that thousands from overseas Indian community participated in the Know India Quiz Competition. “These numbers suggest that the roots may be far away, but the new generation’s engagement is increasing that much”, said the Prime Minister.

Speaking about the various areas in which India had developed, Modi said that “India’s history is witness to the fact that whenever anybody doubted Indians and India’s unity and determination, they were proven wrong. Many believed during the colonial times that there could never be freedom but we fought united and attained independence. Today we are not only free but a country with a vibrant and strong democracy.”

PM Narendra Modi talking at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention delved into the importance of technology in our lives, however, he lauded the fact that technology has not taken us away from our roots. He said: “Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with Maa Bharti”.

Speaking about an ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country, something that is being discussed globally now PM Modi also said: “Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to the account of the beneficiary.”

Moreover, the PM lauded India’s efforts to tackle terrorism, which provided the world with new strength to fend off this challenge.

The last convention which was the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held from January 21 to January 23, 2019, in Varanasi with Uttar Pradesh being the partner states. Over 7,000 delegates participated in the 15th convention which also included a visit to Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and participation in Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on 26 January 2019.

PM Modi’s full speech can be viewed here:

