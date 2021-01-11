Monday, January 11, 2021
When Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011: Here is what happened back then

Justin Trudeau is prone to suffering embarrassment in public. His official visit to India is universally acknowledged as an unmitigated train wreck.

OpIndia Staff
Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011
Image Credit: AP
There is an odd tweet by Justin Trudeau from 2011 that has caught the attention of people on the platform recently. In the tweet, the current Prime Minister of Canada says that his staff is working to solve what he calls a “Porn site QR code problem”. That has attracted sarcastic and funny comments from users.

We looked into the matter in order to understand what precisely was Trudeau’s “Porn site QR code problem”. And we chanced upon quite the hilarious story. Steve Faguy, a Montreal Gazette copy editor, reported in April 2011 on his personal website that the QR code on the posters of Justin Trudeau, who was the Liberal Party candidate for the Quebec riding of Papineau, led to a porn site.

Faguy reported, “Unfortunately for Trudeau, whoever generated the QR code for his campaign poster made a typo. Instead of typing in “liberal.ca” – the website for the Liberal Party of Canada – he or she typed in “luberal.ca”, the site of an organization devoted to “encouraging the liberal use of lube” in sexual encounters.”

He said that the Trudeau’s campaign staff was rushing to fix the problem. The report is probably what prompted Justin Trudeau to make the announcement on Twitter. Fortunately, however, there is a catch. The report was published on the 1st of April and as it turns out, it was an April Fools’ prank.

A short while later, Trudeau commented on the blog post, “Very cute. Got me for a sec, I almost called my office in a panic, until I remembered it was April 1st. And the QR code actually links to justin.ca.” Thus, it appears that the King of Gaffes did not commit a gaffe on this occasion after all.

Justin Trudeau is prone to suffering embarrassment in public. His official visit to India is universally acknowledged as an unmitigated train wreck. Apart from an invite to a Khalistani at a dinner, he was spotted dancing in flamboyant, wholly unsuited for the occasion, clothing in his efforts to fit in with Indians.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

