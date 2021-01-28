Day after rioting mob desecrated the Red Fort when official Republic Day celebrations were on, YouTuber Kusha Kapila took to Twitter to instigate the protesting rioters to hit back ‘Rang De Basanti’ style.

Kusha Kapila’s tweet

In a tweet, she said, that people say how Rang De Basanti is their favourite movie, but in real life, they ask protestors to not do this as it is not a good thing. It must be reiterated that the ‘protestors’ on Republic Day broke barricades, wielded swords at Delhi Police while riding horses, deliberately tried to kill the cops by trying to run tractors over them and pushed them into ditch at Red Fort in what appeared like an attempt to kill. The ‘protestors’ also beat up cops with the National Flag and eventually unfurled a flag believed to be that of the Sikh religious symbol Nishan Sahib on top of the Red Fort.

Film Rang De Basanti glorifies street vigilantism where in the lead actors, Aamir Khan, Siddharth and others kill the actor playing the role of Defence Minister after their friend, R Madhavan playing role of Air Force pilot is killed after MiG-21 malfunctions and crashes. Apparently, the Defence Minister was corrupt and hence the friends decided to kill him for avenging death of their friend.

Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.