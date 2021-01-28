Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home News Reports YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street 'Rang...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.

OpIndia Staff
YouTuber Kusha Kapila (left)
157

Day after rioting mob desecrated the Red Fort when official Republic Day celebrations were on, YouTuber Kusha Kapila took to Twitter to instigate the protesting rioters to hit back ‘Rang De Basanti’ style.

Kusha Kapila’s tweet

In a tweet, she said, that people say how Rang De Basanti is their favourite movie, but in real life, they ask protestors to not do this as it is not a good thing. It must be reiterated that the ‘protestors’ on Republic Day broke barricades, wielded swords at Delhi Police while riding horses, deliberately tried to kill the cops by trying to run tractors over them and pushed them into ditch at Red Fort in what appeared like an attempt to kill. The ‘protestors’ also beat up cops with the National Flag and eventually unfurled a flag believed to be that of the Sikh religious symbol Nishan Sahib on top of the Red Fort.

Film Rang De Basanti glorifies street vigilantism where in the lead actors, Aamir Khan, Siddharth and others kill the actor playing the role of Defence Minister after their friend, R Madhavan playing role of Air Force pilot is killed after MiG-21 malfunctions and crashes. Apparently, the Defence Minister was corrupt and hence the friends decided to kill him for avenging death of their friend.

Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskusha kapila, kusha kapila youtube, kusha kapila instagram
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.
Read more
News Reports

Post-mortem of protestor killed during tractor rally confirms he died of antemortem injuries, busts left-liberal propaganda of being shot

OpIndia Staff -
Left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by Police.
Read more

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them

Farmer bodies withdraw their support from ‘farmer’ protest, blame Rakesh Tikait for violence on Republic Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIKSCC's VM Singh said he does not want to be part of protests led by Rakesh Tikait.

Red Fort attack: Dear ‘liberals’, here is how a little understanding of physics can help you

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The underlying message of holding a parallel parade on Republic Day was always clear. They wanted to showcase a parallel power center on the streets, a republic of mob rule.

The mayhem on Republic Day was planned by these ‘farmer leaders’. Here is how they are lying

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
From Yogendra Yadav to Rakesh Tikait to Darshan Pal: How the 'farmer leaders' egged the 'farmers' to run a riot on Republic Day

Recently Popular

News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
News Reports

‘Tiranga ka apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’: Angry villages in Rewari issue ultimatum to ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate Highway blockade in 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -
The villagers said that due to blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for them
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

YouTuber and social media influencer Kusha Kapila instigates protestors to take to street ‘Rang De Basanti’ style

OpIndia Staff -
Kapila has since then deactivated her Twitter account.
Read more
News Reports

US-based ‘Human Rights Lawyer’ Arjun Sethi gives a call to oust the Modi government, spreads falsehoods on farmer protests

OpIndia Staff -
A chronic PM Modi hater, Arjun Sethi has ceaselessly whined over the Citizenship Amendment Act since its passage in December 2019
Read more
News Reports

‘Not taking the vaccine is a bigger laughing matter’, doctor responds after video of him scolded by wife during live broadcast goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Dr KK Agarwal getting berated by his wife for getting vaccinated alone is doing the rounds on the internet
Read more
Crime

Watch: Elderly man tries to cross protest site to see doctor, protesting ‘farmers’ issue him life threat

OpIndia Staff -
The elderly man said that he was trying to cross the protest site as he had an appointment with a doctor at Panth Hospital
Read more
Politics

Reflections on Republic Day insurrection: The government’s dilemma, a blast from the past and ghost of Operation Blue Star

K Bhattacharjee -
Tractor Rally Protesters stormed the national capital and eventually managed to breach the premises of the Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Robert Vadra posts distorted map of India on social media, shows PoK and Aksai Chin not part of India

OpIndia Staff -
Robert Vadra used a distorted map of India on Twitter and Instagram while demanding probe for Republic Day violence in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Post-mortem of protestor killed during tractor rally confirms he died of antemortem injuries, busts left-liberal propaganda of being shot

OpIndia Staff -
Left-liberals had tried to blame Delhi Police for the death, spreading the fake news that the protestor was shot dead by Police.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer protests: Twitter suspends 550 accounts for inciting violence, abuse, and threats

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police had claimed that hundreds of Twitter accounts were created to sow confusion about the tractor rally proposed by the 'farmers'.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh blames Delhi Police for Republic Day violence by ‘farmer’ protestors

OpIndia Staff -
While it was already known that barricades will be removed after Republic Day parade is over, Digvijay Singh blamed police barricades for riots
Read more
News Reports

‘You cannot hurt religious sentiments’: SC rejects anticipatory bail pleas of ‘Tandav’ makers

OpIndia Staff -
"Freedom of speech was not absolute. You cannot hurt anyone's religious sentiments", Supreme Court of India said to makers of 'Tandav'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com