Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women has said in a tweet that women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It’s society and state’s duty to make places safe for women. She was replying to actress Pooja Bhatt who had quoted a comment of NCW member Chandramukhi Devi saying if the victim of the Badaun rape and murder case had not gone out in late hours, the incident might not have happened.

NCW member’s statement stirred controversy

NCW had taken cognizance of the brutal rape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, and sent its members to find more details and meet the family. A two-member team, including Chandramukhi Devi, met the family. Chandramukhi Devi was quoted saying that she was not happy with the role of police in the incident. “If the police would have shown swiftness in the matter, perhaps they could have saved the victim,” she said.

NCW member Chandramukhi on #Badaun rape case- "अगर वो शाम में अकेली नहीं गयी होती, तो शायद ऐसा नहीं होता."

However, a 21-second video of Chandramukhi has emerged in which she was heard criticizing the victim for stepping out in late hours. She said, “The woman should not go out untimely under someone’s influence. I think if the woman would not have gone in the late hours or would have taken someone with her, the incident could have been avoided.”

Badaun rape case

On January 3, a 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and murdered in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath has ordered a swift investigation in the case and said if required STF will be formed. Police station in-charge was suspended for negligence of the duty as the family of the victim has alleged that the police delayed in filing FIR. ADG Zone, Bareilly has been asked by the CM to submit a report at the earliest.