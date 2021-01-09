National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the country’s leading stock exchange, was recently caught sharing pictures of model turned actor Mouni Roy from its official Twitter account, which social media users generally rely on for news related to economy, markets, sectors, companies, bonds, equities, Government securities, investment strategy, changes in rules and regulations, etc.

NSE shared four pictures of the actor with the caption “Soaring Saturday Temperature high…@Roymouni looks breathtaking”, and several hashtags like #mouniroy, #beautifuldiva, #sexydiva, #hotgirl, #mouniroyhot, etc. It did not forget to add the fire emoticons to its caption.

NSE India’s now deleted Tweet

In the pictures, Mouni Roy is seen posing for the cameras, in a black netted top paired with a bronze bottom.

Barely 15 minutes after posting the pictures, the financial house quietly deleted the post, however, the damage was done. Few social media users not only noticed NSE India’s online indulgences but also took screenshots and shared it on the micro-blogging site.

The social media users were left amused to see the financial house, which generally sticks to sharing finance and business-related posts, sharing such provocative pictures of the actor. Comments like: “NSE, what is this behaviour? The hashtags are…. Speechless” and “ई क्या है बे ?” (what the hell), were shared by Twitter users who took to the microblogging site to share screenshots of the post.

NSE, what is this behavior? The hashtags are…. Speechless. https://t.co/zhHQSkk1nj — Sandesh Samant | संदेश सामंत (@sandesh_samant) January 9, 2021

While some opined that who so ever handled NSE’s Twitter account mistakenly forgot to switch accounts.

Pope Francis caught in similar sitch

In a similar incident, Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, was last year caught ‘liking’ a raunchy picture of a bikini model named Natalia Garibotto. In the picture, Natalia was seen wearing suspenders and an outfit resembling a Catholic school girl. Though it is not clear though whether the ‘like’ from the Instagram account of the bishop of Rome was accidental or intentional, shortly after social media users created a fuss over the ‘like’ by Pope Francis, the photo was unliked by the head of the Catholic Church.