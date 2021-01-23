Saturday, January 23, 2021
Home World Pakistan's first Sikh anchor contemplates leaving the country after receiving threats from his brother's...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan’s first Sikh anchor contemplates leaving the country after receiving threats from his brother’s killers using govt number: Read details

Harmeet Singh's younger brother Ravinder Singh (some reports also refer to him Parvendar Singh and Parwinder Singh) was killed by his fiancée Prem Kumari's boyfriend Eijaz and another person Ibrahim.

OpIndia Staff
Sikh anchor in Pakistan wants to leave the country
TV Anchor Harmeet Singh (via TOI) and his late brother Parvendar Singh (via ANI)
166

The first Sikh Television anchor of Pakistan Harmeet Singh is contemplating leaving the country after he allegedly received threats from the killers of his younger brother Ravinder Singh. Ravinder Singh was murdered in January last year by his fiancée’s boyfriend and one more person. Singh was brutally murdered in Peshawar when he had gone shopping for his wedding. His bullet-riddled body was found near Chamkini Police Station, the checkpoint of Khyber Agency.

According to reports, Harmeet Singh has been receiving threat calls from jail where one of the accused in his brother’s murder case is lodged. Threat calls coupled with police inaction have forced Singh to contemplate moving to some other country. “I will be left with no other option but to leave Pakistan for good if the police don’t take action against a murder accused. He is threatening me and my family”, Singh told Times of India yesterday. Singh reportedly said that migrating to India was not an option for him and that he would consider some other country.

Harmeet Singh’s younger brother was brutally murdered last year

Harmeet Singh’s younger brother Ravinder Singh (some reports also refer to him Parvendar Singh and Parwinder Singh) was killed by his fiancée Prem Kumari’s boyfriend Eijaz and another person Ibrahim. Prem Kumari and Eijaz had reportedly secured bail recently, however, Ibrahim is still lodged in the Peshawar jail.

Harmeet Singh said that he received a call from a government number from Peshawar jail and the person on the other side introduced himself as Mohammad Ibrahim. He said that Ibrahim threatened him to compromise in his brother’s murder case or face dire consequences. Singh said that he was shocked to see that Ibrahim had called using a government number.

Harmeet Singh has expressed fear that being from the minority community, he would not be able to pursue his brother’s case. He alleged that the authorities are going soft in the case as the accused are from the majority community. He said that he had filed a complaint with the police but no action has yet been taken. He said that he had appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Justice to take notice of the case.

Persecution of minorities is a reality of Pakistan

Minorities in Pakistan face persecution on a routine basis with no redressal or relief from the authorities. There are reports almost every day of girls from minority communities being abducted and converted to Islam. Even the religious sites of minorities are not safe and every other day a temple or a church or a gurudwara is attacked.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him
Read more
Politics

Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted.
Read more

Masked man claims he was ‘assigned’ to shoot farmers, farm leader helps him remember his confession

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The masked man claimed that he and others were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and unleash violence during farmers protest

Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa alleges Delhi Police smashed his car’s windscreen, video tells a completely different story: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Farmer leader Ruldu Singh Mansa smashes the windscreen of his own car with a hockey stick, alleges Delhi police did it

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.

‘Money earned in drug sale was used to finance anti-India activities’: NCB busts Dawood Ibrahim aide’s drug factory

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chiku Pathan is said to be a close aide fo Dawood Ibrahim. He is one of the biggest drug lords of Mumbai and manufactures Mephedrone from multiple factories.

Recently Popular

Sports

#BanSportsTak: Netizens angry after India Today owned sports channel claims Virat Kohli suffers from ‘disorder’

OpIndia Staff -
"It is a disorder for a captain to (be as aggressive as Virat Kohli). It might be acceptable for a player to have this aggression (but nor for a captain)," the journalist claimed.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai ‘baffled’ by India Today survey that shows Modi govt winning a sweeping majority if elections held today: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Sardesai said that he was 'baffled' to see that despite the economic hardships resulted by the pandemic, Indians still love the Modi government.
Read more
News Reports

How Brazil thanked India for sending Coronavirus vaccine doses: Pawan Putra Hanuman

OpIndia Staff -
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has expressed his gratitude towards India and Prime Minister Modi for vaccine exports from our country.
Read more
Media

Left-wing fury at Vir Sanghvi shows just how much ‘liberals’ hate Hindus

Abhishek Banerjee -
Vir Sanghvi published a column about the ‘shameful persecution’ of Munawar Faruqui and the ‘bogus controversy’ around Tandav
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
Crime

Elephant in viral video where a forest official was seen crying profusely over its death was injured by burning tyre in horrific attack: Details

OpIndia Staff -
An elephant has died in Masinagudi in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu after locals attempted to chase it away with fire.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

‘I allow you housewives to have extra-marital affair with man of your choice’: Video of Mamata Banerjee’s ‘progressive’ speech goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee says she is so "flexible" that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs
Read more
News Reports

Farmers threatened to kill if Yogesh didn’t lie and implicate Haryana police, said have already killed others: Watch exclusive confession of ‘masked man’

OpIndia Staff -
A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday said the farmers at Singhu border threatened to kill him
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Court convicts AAP MLA for assaulting AIIMS security staff in 2016, could go to jail for up to 2 years: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti was convicted Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi for assaulting security staff at AIIMS Delhi in 2016
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests Naxals of CPI (Maoist) for distributing pro-Maoist brochures and radicalising youth, accused was teacher in tuition centre

OpIndia Staff -
Vijayan worked with the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation's publication wing and translated radical Maoist literature from English to Malayalam.
Read more
World

Pakistan’s first Sikh anchor contemplates leaving the country after receiving threats from his brother’s killers using govt number: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Harmeet Singh said that he has been receiving threats for himself and his family from the killers of his younger brother.
Read more
Politics

Islamists attack IAS-turned-Islamist-turned-politician Shah Faesal after he takes u-turn to praise Modi’s vaccine diplomacy

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, it was reported that Shah Faesal has been informed by authorities that his resignation has not been accepted.
Read more
Government and Policy

US State Department applauds Indian govt for sending free Coronavirus vaccine shipments to other South Asian countries

OpIndia Staff -
The Modi government has decided to send Coronavirus vaccines to almost all neighbouring countries, with one notable exception of Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Masked man claims he was ‘assigned’ to shoot farmers, farm leader helps him remember his confession

OpIndia Staff -
The masked man claimed that he and others were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and unleash violence during farmers protest
Read more
World

The Keystone XL pipeline and why Joe Biden’s executive order has riled up Canada and fears of job loss

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, US President Joe Biden will make his first call with Justin Trudeau on Friday and discuss the issue of keystone pipeline.
Read more
News Reports

Not a satire: North Korea raises concerns about ‘human rights violations’ in Australia at the UN

OpIndia Staff -
North Korea raised concerns on human right violations in Australia during the universal period review at the UN Human Rights Council
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com