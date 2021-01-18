Monday, January 18, 2021
Pakistan: Demand for an independent ‘Sindhudesh’ intensifies, placards of PM Modi raised

Dibakar Dutta
Pakistan: Protestors raise placards of PM Modi, demand support for Sindhudesh
Protestors raise placards of PM Modi at a pro-freedom rally in Sindh, (Photo credits: ANI)
On Sunday, a pro-freedom rally was organised in Sann in Jamshoro district in the Sindh province of Pakistan to seek global intervention for the creation of Sindhudesh, where protestors were seen with placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As per reports, the protestors organised the rally to commemorate the 117th birth anniversary of one of the chief architects of modern Sindhi nationalism, GM Syed. The demonstrators, demanding for a separate homeland for the Sindhis, held placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with that of other world leaders, to seek support for their cause.

The pro-freedom rally supporters stated that Sindh was the cradle of Indus Valley civilisation and Vedic religion before it was occupied by the British and taken away by the Islamists in 1947. Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, Shafi Muhammad Burfat, stated that despite attempts to erase its culture and history, Sindh has been able to preserve its ‘pluralist, tolerant, harmonious identity.’

He further added, “This historical synthesis of religions, philosophies and civilisation from the east and west has given our motherland Sindh a distinct place in the history of humanity”. Burfat emphasised that even though the inhabitants of the Sindh province made tremendous progress across various fields, they are forced to live under the Islamist, Punjabi imperialist state of Pakistan.

Why Sindh wants a separate homeland?

It must be pointed out that the demand for a free Sindh nation, Sindhudesh, has been a long-standing demand of the people of the province. As a result, several pro-freedom activists have been killed, tortured and forcibly disappeared by the military establishment of Pakistan. Burfat pointed out that the people of Sindh are enslaved by the Punjabis in the name of Islam.

“The Sindhi people do not want to remain in the oppressive slavery of the terrorist state of Pakistan, and therefore, we appeal to the entire international community to step forward and support us in our struggle for national independence from the fascist theocratic Islamist terrorist state of Pakistan,” he added.

We want freedom, India should help us like it helped Bangladesh

As Prime Minister Modi landed in the Houston ahead of his state visit to the US in September 2019, several representatives of Sindhis, Baloch and Pashto groups had gathered in Houston to sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump to gain freedom from Pakistan.

Baloch, Sindhi, Pashto, who are the minority groups in the terrorist state of Pakistan had been suffering decades of persecution at the hands of Pakistani military establishment for seeking greater autonomy, sought help from PM Modi and President Donald Trump.

