On Wednesday, Pakistan Army claimed that it successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile – Shaheen-III, that can carry out strike targets up to 2,750 kilometres.

Soon after the launch, the Pakistan Army’s propaganda arm – the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the ‘successful’ launch of Shaheen-III missile was “aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system”.

However, contrary to Pakistani Army’s successful Shaheen-III Missile tests, several reports coming from Pakistan suggest that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians.

Baloch Republican Party, one of the most influential political parties in the Balochistan, revealed the Pakistan Army’s latest test of the Shaheen-III missile, fired from Rakhi area of Dera Ghazi Khan landed at the civil populated area of Dera Bugti’s Matt region.

Taking to Twitter, Baloch Republican Party said that the security forces had evacuated all their posts in the area last night, but the missile was detonated in the presence of civilians in the area. The blast destroyed many houses and injured several people.

Baloch Republican Party’s tweet

Sher Mohammad Bugti, the central spokesman of BRP, also alleged that the Pakistani Army has turned Balochistan into a laboratory.

As per local sources several casualties among civilians due to this failed missile test of Pakistan Army. #Balochistan

has become laboratory for Pakistani punjabi army. May God save the people of Balochistan.#MissileAttackinDeraBugti https://t.co/pM1oqb892H — Dr. APR 🇮🇳🍁 (@drapr007) January 20, 2021

As per social media reports, there were several injuries in the testing of Shaheen 3. The injured were not yet taken to hospital for treatment as per Bugti.

The injured have been identifies as Hevat Bugti, Janat Bugti, Gul Khato Bugti her daughter Mehr Bugti, son Sanaullah Bugti. The injured have not been taken to any hospital yet. #MissileAttackinDeraBugti https://t.co/66v3HzNQLa — Sher Mohammad Bugti (@SherM_BRP) January 20, 2021

Another Baloch leader, Fazila Baloch, too said how in 1998 Pakistan had test-fired a nuclear missile in Chaghi which left many severely injured.

#MissileAttackinDeraBugti

Balochistan has always been place for experiments of Pakistani army's deadly weapons. Today they tested 3 Shaheen missiles which landed in Dera Bugti causing so many injuries



1998 Pakistan tested it's nuclear missile in Chaghi & Here are the results 👇. pic.twitter.com/HkgENJPzYz — Fazila Baloch🌺☀️ (@IFazilaBaloch) January 20, 2021

Bugti also urged world leaders to visit Dera Bugti to expose the missile test which led to destruction in Balochistan.