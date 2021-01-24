At 1:00 AM on January 24, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were allegedly raised at Delhi’s Khan Market metro station. The slogans cautioned the locals, after which a complaint was filed at the Tughlaq Road police station. The Delhi Police immediately got into action and picked up six people, including two men, one minor and three women, in connection to the incident.

During the initial interrogation, the Police found out that the group was racing bikes, and they were calling each other by the name of the countries, including Pakistan. As per a report published by news agency ANI, the Police said that the slogans were raised in a “lighter vein.” The group alleged that they were raising names in a lower voice, but some people heard them and called the Police.

In its statement the Police said, “Tughlaq Road police station received a PCR call that slogans of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ have been raised near Khan Market metro station. Reaching the location, police found 2 men, 3 women and a teenager on the spot with blue Yulu bikes. On questioning, it was revealed that two families along with their child had come for sightseeing around India gate and had rented e-bikes. They started racing on e-bikes and had kept each other’s name based on different countries including Pakistan. Further, while cheering they had said ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in a lighter vein.” Further investigation is underway.

Delhi is on high alert amidst Republic Day celebrations

As Republic Day is coming closer, the security forces are increasing their vigilance in the national capital. As per NIA reports, Khalistani terrorists and Naxals are using the ongoing farmer protests to initiate terror attacks and spread propaganda. There is a tussle going on between Delhi Police and farmer unions over the proposed tractor rally on the R-day. The unions have alleged that Police gave permission, but the Delhi Police denied the reports.